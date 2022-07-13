Photos of the Week: La Jolla through our readers’ eyes
The La Jolla Country Club’s private Fourth of July fireworks show flares up over the 18th hole. (Marilyn Macrate)
A busy day at La Jolla Shores is seen from The Marine Room. (Joan Plaehn)
The setting sun peeks through the pilings at Scripps Pier. (Nancy Mu)
A hummingbird seems to be enjoying its flight. (Penny Wilkes)
A view from inside the Museum of Contemporary Art expands a visitor’s horizons. (Richard Wolf)
A crowd of La Jolla Shores beach-goers doesn’t look ready to go home even as the sunlight begins to fade. (Russell Harris)
A yellow rose on La Jolla Scenic Drive and a cape honeysuckle on Nottingham Place help brighten La Jolla’s day. (Simon Factor)
Low tide creates a lunar-type landscape at La Jolla Cove. (Stephen Breskin)
Junior Lifeguards get their feet wet with cliff jumps. (Wendy Burroughs)
La Jolla’s spectacular scenery and village atmosphere provide a lot of opportunities for great photos. Here are some that were taken recently.
Send your photos from around La Jolla to robert.vardon@lajollalight.com and they just might end up in the Light.
Include your name, where the photo was taken and a brief description of what’s going on in the shot and what you were doing when you took it. ◆
