Photos of the Week: La Jolla through our readers’ eyes

La Jolla Light
La Jolla Light
 3 days ago
2/10

The La Jolla Country Club’s private Fourth of July fireworks show flares up over the 18th hole. (Marilyn Macrate)

3/10

A busy day at La Jolla Shores is seen from The Marine Room. (Joan Plaehn)

4/10

The setting sun peeks through the pilings at Scripps Pier. (Nancy Mu)

5/10

A hummingbird seems to be enjoying its flight. (Penny Wilkes)

6/10

A view from inside the Museum of Contemporary Art expands a visitor’s horizons. (Richard Wolf)

7/10

A crowd of La Jolla Shores beach-goers doesn’t look ready to go home even as the sunlight begins to fade. (Russell Harris)

8/10

A yellow rose on La Jolla Scenic Drive and a cape honeysuckle on Nottingham Place help brighten La Jolla’s day. (Simon Factor)

9/10

Low tide creates a lunar-type landscape at La Jolla Cove. (Stephen Breskin)

10/10

Junior Lifeguards get their feet wet with cliff jumps. (Wendy Burroughs)

La Jolla’s spectacular scenery and village atmosphere provide a lot of opportunities for great photos. Here are some that were taken recently.

Send your photos from around La Jolla to robert.vardon@lajollalight.com and they just might end up in the Light.

Include your name, where the photo was taken and a brief description of what’s going on in the shot and what you were doing when you took it. ◆

La Jolla Light

La Jolla Light

