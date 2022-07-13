ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Archers Of Loaf Announce First New Album In 24 Years

By James Rettig
Stereogum
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe beloved North Carolina rock band Archers Of Loaf have been back together for about a decade now, sporadically playing shows — some of which were canceled due to the pandemic — and in 2020, they released some of their first new songs in decades, which included tracks like “Raleigh Days”...

www.stereogum.com

Comments / 0

Related
Stereogum

The Darkness Agree With Mastodon: Opening For Disturbed Is The Worst

The Darkness lead singer Justin Hawkins talked about the time his band opened up for Disturbed, calling it his “worst experience as a support act.” Recalling the experience on his YouTube series “Justin Hawkins Rides Again,” the Darkness singer took his listeners back to the time the Darkness opened for Disturbed in 2002 at Brixton Academy. Apparently the audience was pretty rowdy, and someone “threw a piece of chewing gum that had presumably been in their mouth, and it actually landed in my mouth.” Hawkins (understandably) admonished the crowd, and Disturbed’s David Drainman “wasn’t very pleased with me.”
MUSIC
Stereogum

Everything Was Beautiful And Nothing Hurt When Spiritualized Played Pitchfork Music Festival

Performing seated and reading your lyrics off a music stand does not rock according to the usual understanding of the word. But Jason Pierce is not your average rocker. Backed by a crack squad of musicians and a trio of grinning, dancing backup singers, the man known as J. Spaceman put on a powerhouse display on the first night of Pitchfork Music Festival without even standing up.
MUSIC
Stereogum

Happy Mondays’ Paul Ryder Dead At 58

Paul Ryder, bassist for Madchester greats Happy Mondays, has died. Paul’s band and family tweeted that Paul died this morning. No cause of death has been given. Ryder was 58. Paul Ryder and his older brother, Happy Mondays frontman Shaun, grew up in Manchester, sons of a postman and...
MUSIC
Stereogum

The Month In Hardcore: July 2022

Outside, it was Twister. On the drive, my phone blew up multiple time with tornado warnings, and I didn’t see any of them until I’d parked because I was too busy driving through something like a tornado. I could see maybe five feet in front of my car. More than once, I had to swerve around trees that had fallen across highway lanes. This was one of those drives where you probably should turn back but you convince yourself that the storm will clear up soon, or that there’s no point in driving back through it when it’s just as easy to keep driving. A lot of other cars pulled over under bridges, with hazard lights on, to wait until the storm passed. I kept driving, and when I got there, I was a nervous wreck. That was fine. If you’re going to a screamo show, maybe nervous wreck is an ideal mindstate.
ENTERTAINMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Price
Stereogum

Destroyer, Charlotte Day Wilson, & More On 2022 Polaris Prize Shortlist

The 2022 shortlist for the Polaris Music Prize has been revealed. Destroyer’s LABYRINTHITIS, Charlotte Day Wilson’s ALPHA, and more are up for the award, which is given annually for the best Canadian album of the year. The full short list is 10 names long, shortened down from the long list that was released last month.
MUSIC
Stereogum

The Weeknd Flew Out That Devastated 6-Year-Old Fan For The Rescheduled After Hours Tour Opener

The Weeknd’s massive summer stadium tour was supposed to kick off last week in the star’s Toronto hometown. It didn’t happen. The Weeknd was on site at the Rogers Centre, which was formerly known as the Skydome and which is the city’s biggest venue. Ironically enough, though, Rogers Wireless, the Canadian telecommunications giant that gave the stadium its new name, had an outage that day, which forced the Weeknd to postpone the show. That left a lot of Weeknd fans, including Drake and Adam Sandler, disappointed. One of those fans was Phoenix Prince, a six-year-old kid who was dressed up like the Weeknd in the “Blinding Lights” video.
MUSIC
Stereogum

Japanese Breakfast Cancels Show At Rochester Venue Hosting Far-Right “Reawaken America” Tour

Japanese Breakfast has canceled a show at the Rochester venue Main Street Armory because it is hosting a stop on the “Reawaken America” tour, a traveling far-right speaking engagement that provides a platform for those who believe in COVID-19 and 2020 presidential election conspiracies. The tour — which has rolled through Tulsa, Myrtle Beach, Salem, and San Marcos over the last few months — has been described as “the start of QAnon 2.0” by New York magazine.
ROCHESTER, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Archers Of Loaf#The Archers#Brooklyn
Stereogum

Calvin Harris – “Stay With Me” (Feat. Justin Timberlake, Halsey, & Pharrell)

Earlier this month, Calvin Harris finally announced Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2, the long-awaited sequel to the first volume in the series, which was released back in 2017. Just like the first time around, it features a whole cadre of big-name guests. We’ve already heard Dua Lipa and Young Thug team up on “Potion” and the 21 Savage feature “New Money,” and today Harris is sharing another track from it. This one’s called “Stay With Me” and features the trio of Justin Timberlake, Halsey, and Pharrell. (It’s the first time Harris has collaborated with Timberlake and Halsey, while Pharrell was previously featured on Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1.) What do they all sound like together? Find out below.
CELEBRITIES
Stereogum

“Pantera” Plan First Shows In Over 21 Years With Zakk Wylde & Charlie Benante Replacing The Late Dimebag Darrell & Vinnie Paul

The metal community is still reeling from the news that Pantera plans to regroup for a 2023 reunion tour, playing their first shows in 21 years. Billboard now confirms that guitarist Zakk Wylde and Anthrax drummer Charlie Benante will join vocalist Phil Anselmo and bassist Rex Brown on a headlining trek across a number of festivals in North America and Europe, plus their own concerts.
ROCK MUSIC
Stereogum

Dave Coulier Discusses Realization That Alanis Morissette’s “You Oughta Know” Was About Him

Ever since Alanis Morissette’s breakup anthem “You Oughta Know” came out in 1995, it’s been widely assumed to be about Full House actor Dave Coulier, whom she met in 1992 and dated for two years. Morissette has never come out and said her hit song is about Coulier, who was in his mid-30s to her 18 when they met. And Coulier has gone back and forth in interviews about whether he is the subject. Now, Coulier has discussed his reaction to hearing “You Oughta Know” for the first time in the ’90s, recalling how he thought, “I think I may have really hurt this woman.”
DETROIT, MI
Stereogum

Watch The Shins Cover Stone Temple Pilots’ “Vasoline”

Last night, the Shins kicked off their Oh, Inverted World 21st birthday tour in San Francisco at the Warfield. During the set, the band covered Stone Temple Pilots’ Purple classic “Vasoline.” Surprising choice, considering how the two acts have such distinctly different vibes — and eras, for that matter. Also, catch James Mercer reading the lyrics off of his phone. They nailed it, though.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Stereogum

beabadoobee – “The Adults Are Talking” (The Strokes Cover)

Today, the London alt-pop singer-songwriter beabadoobee releases her sophomore LP Beatopia; it’s our current reigning Album Of The Week. The Apple Music version of Beatopia features a nice little surprise. As a bonus, that version features a four-track Antidote Live Session. In that session, beabadoobee joins the likes of Lorde and Tame Impala on the list of artists who have recently covered the Strokes.
MUSIC
Stereogum

Hyd – “Afar” (Prod. Caroline Polachek)

You might know interdisciplinary artist Hayden Dunham (Hyd) as the co-creator and face of A.G. Cook and SOPHIE’s hyperpop entity QT. Last year, Hyd released a self-titled EP. Now, they’re releasing a sensual electro-pop single produced by Caroline Polachek via PC Music. Titled “Afar,” the song was written at a time when Hyd temporarily lost their eyesight.
MUSIC
Stereogum

Stream DJ Premier’s Hip Hop 50: Vol 1 EP Feat. Run The Jewels, Remy Ma, Slick Rick, & More

It’s been about 50 years since hip-hop started percolating as a genre — depending on who you ask — and for all of 2022, the label Mass Appeal with be celebrating with a series of EPs called Hip Hop 50: The Soundtrack, each of which will be curated by an important producer. Entries in the series are forthcoming from Swizz Beatz, Mustard, The-Dream, Mike Will Made It, No I.D., Hit-Boy, Take A Daytrip, and Tainy, but things are kicking off with the influential DJ Premier.
HIP HOP
Stereogum

Demi Lovato Visited Kimmel With A Dimmu Borgir Story After Gashing Their Head On A Crystal

Demi Lovato has has an eventful few years, and now they’re getting ready to go full pop-punk on their new album HOLY FVCK. Last month, Lovato shared the lead single “Skin Of My Teeth.” Last night, Lovato dropped another single and also went on Jimmy Kimmel Live to talk about their brand-new forehead wound and their experience going to see Norwegian symphonic black metal band Dimmu Borgir.
MUSIC
Stereogum

Stream Ian Sweet’s New Star Stuff EP

A few months back, Jilian Medford released a new Ian Sweet song called “Fight” and teased that she was putting the finishing touches on an EP called Star Stuff, which she had been working on in between tours of last year’s Show Me How You Disappear. Today, that whole EP has dropped out of the blue — there’s two more new songs in addition to “Fight.” “Die A Million Times” and the title track are both airy, glittering tracks that, like most of Ian Sweet’s more recent material, blur the line between rock and pop. “Die A Million Times” is also getting a music video, and Medford talked a bit about the track:
MUSIC
Stereogum

Maggie Rogers – “Horses”

It’s been four years since Maggie Rogers released her big-deal debut album Heard It In A Past Life. Rather than capitalizing on any momentum from that record, Rogers stepped away from music for a long minute, moving out to coastal Maine and studying at Harvard Divinity School. Later this month, Rogers will finally return with her sophomore LP Surrender. We’ve already posted the early singles “That’s Where I Am” and “Want Want.” Today, she’s followed those songs with a new on called “Horses.”
MAINE STATE
Stereogum

Premature Evaluation: black midi Hellfire

A black midi album can be a thrill ride, and the very same black midi album can feel like homework. It all depends on your headspace. The first time I listened to the band’s new Hellfire I was pretty sure I hated it. The second time through, I loved it. On subsequent listens, both the appreciation and the annoyance have returned. I’ve come to think of those reactions as the yin and yang of black midi, complementary forces that catalyze each other and hold each other in tension. Admittedly, the madcap turbulence in this band’s music is the cause of my swings between ecstasy and revulsion, not an effect — they’re the ones stirring me up, not vice versa — but it feels like they’re trying ever harder to elicit such strong reactions. If so, it’s working.
MUSIC
Stereogum

Faye – “Dream Punches”

Last month, the Charlotte trio Faye announced their first full-length, You’re Better, which arrives six years after they released their debut EP. They introduced the album with “No Vibes,” and today they’re back with another new track called “Dream Punches,” a scurrying frenzy that descends into a satisfyingly fuzzy guitar coda.
CHARLOTTE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy