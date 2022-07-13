ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Voice

Man Convicted For Dog Fighting In St. Mary's County

By Zak Failla
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Clwe6_0ge9UE4t00
Damien Terrell Wilson Photo Credit: St. Mary's County State's Attorney's Office

Animals have been seized and are being rehabilitated after a Maryland man was convicted for his role in a dogfighting operation, according to the St. Mary’s County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Damien Terrell Wilson has been convicted of five felony counts for dog fighting and 14 misdemeanor counts related to dog fighting activities following his arrest in 2021, State’s Attorney Richard Fritz announced on Tuesday, July 12.

Charges were filed after 10 Pit Bulls and one Rottweiler were rescued from “a deplorable makeshift dog camp” in Chaptico, according to a spokesperson for the state's attorney’s office. The dogs were kept in an isolated area, which was “difficult to reach that Wilson accessed several times per week in a clandestine manner.”

The dogs were found to be in “various states of health due to being different ages and at various stages of training,” prosecutors said.

Five were assessed to have “significant scarring,” which is “professionally required to have 10 or more scars,” according to officials.

“Not only were the animals rescued, but items used in dogfighting were seized so they may not be used again by him or others for use in dogfighting or training activities,” Fritz said.

Wilson is facing a potential sentence of up to 18 years and six months in prison. According to the state’s attorney’s office, his attorney requested a pre-sentence investigation, and Wilson will be sentenced when that is complete.

“(I) would also like to thank Joy Wilson of Animal Control, who secured the assistance of nationally known dogfighting expert Amy Taylor,” Fritz said in a statement. “Ms. Taylor provided recommendations from the date of the seizure up to and including her testimony.”

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Washington

16-Year-Old Fatally Shot and 1 Injured at Maryland Carnival: Police

A 16-year-old boy was killed and a man had to be flown to a trauma center after they were shot at the Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department's (VFD) annual carnival Friday night, the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office said. At 11 p.m. Friday, Sheriff's deputies, who were already in...
HOLLYWOOD, MD
Daily Voice

Man Convicted of Assaulting Police Officers, Drug Possession In Anne Arundel County

A repeat offender was found guilty of all 13 charges including two counts of second-degree assault against an Anne Arundel County police officer, authorities say. Brandon Hardy, 26, of Annapolis, was arrested on Sept. 3, 2021, for biting officers while clutching drugs after causing a multi-vehicle crash in the area of Mountain Road and Route 10, according to Anne Arundel County police.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog Fighting#State
Bay Net

25 Marijuana Plants Worth Over $20,000 Seized In Anne Arundel County

PASADENA, Md. – Earlier this year, the Eastern District Tactical Narcotics Team received a citizen complaint of drug activity in the 8100 block of Waterford Road in Pasadena. They immediately initiated an investigation and, on July 14, 2022, executed a search and seizure warrant. During the warrant, 25 marijuana...
PASADENA, MD
Daily Voice

Man Awaiting Trial In St. Mary's County Escapes From Treatment Facility: Sheriff

A wanted drug distributor is at large after allegedly escaping from a Maryland facility, according to the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office. An alert was issued for Lexington Park resident William Lamont Barnes, 39, who is wanted on a warrant for two counts of distributing controlled dangerous substances in Maryland, and recently escaped from the facility he was being held.
LEXINGTON PARK, MD
Bay Net

UPDATE: Family Member Of Child Found In Wildewood Located

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – 3:10 p.m. –The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking contact information for the child’s parents/guardian. If you have information that can assist in help, please call 911 or contact the Sheriff’s Office at 301-475-8008. The Sheriff’s Office reports the child...
LEONARDTOWN, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Three suspects in Prince Frederick Armed Robbery, tied to St. Mary’s Armed Robbery

On Thursday, July 14, 2022, deputies with the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division’s Criminal Intelligence Unit responded to an armed robbery call at the Giant grocery store in California. Deputies canvassed the immediate area and determined the suspect vehicle was a white SUV, which was observed traveling northbound on Three Notch Road, driving recklessly after the robbery.
PRINCE FREDERICK, MD
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
314K+
Followers
47K+
Post
95M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy