2 teens, 1 juvenile arrested in connection with church arson investigation

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Cabell County Sheriff’s deputies are asking for the public’s help in identifying a person of interest in a robbery investigation. Deputies say the robbery happened Friday at the Walmart along Nicholas Drive in Barboursville. The suspect fled in what is believed to be a silver...
RIPLEY, W.Va. — A case which most investigators figured would never be solved has picked up fast traction after the victim was suddenly able to tell them what happened. Jackson County Sherriff Ross Mellenger said in the past week his detectives got a call from a New Martinsville long term care center informing them Wanda Palmer had come out of a two year coma. The woman had been savagely beaten at her home in Cottageville in June of 2020.
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The region has seen several disturbing cases of child abuse and the deaths of two children in recent years, officials report. Authorities say it is time for change to the Child Protective Services Reporting system. One Summers County neighborhood in Forrest Hill was stunned on Tuesday when West Virginia State Police […]
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Metro 911 said firefighters reported a person with stab wounds walked into a Charleston fire station. Dispatchers said the Charleston Fire Department reported the incident occurred about 10:25 a.m. Friday at the fire station in the 800 block of Virginia Street West. Officials said the...
Three people have been arrested in connection with a fire that destroyed a historic church in West Virginia, state police said. Braxton Allan Miller, 18, of Charleston; James Dean Elmore, 19, of Beckley; and a juvenile boy were charged in connection with the fire at St. Colman Catholic Church in the Shady Spring area of Raleigh County, police said Wednesday.
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Shawn Lamont Lane, 33, of Charleston, was sentenced to seven years in prison, to be followed by five years of supervised release, for distribution of methamphetamine and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. According to court documents and statements made...
PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Pulaski County ranchers have been reunited with cattle stolen from their property. The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office met Wednesday with the victims of the stolen cattle from Snowville, as a cattle delivery company pulled in to offload the cattle back into the field from which they were stolen.
SHADY SPRING, WV (AP) — Three people have been arrested in connection with a fire that destroyed a historic church in West Virginia, state police said. Braxton Allan Miller, 18, of Charleston; James Dean Elmore, 19, of Beckley; and a juvenile boy were charged in connection with the fire at St. Colman Catholic Church in the Shady Spring area of Raleigh County, police said Wednesday.
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Wednesday marked the 18 year anniversary of the passing of Patrolman William “Billy” Overton Jr. of the Charleston Police Department, for which the department released a statement commemorating the date. Patrolman Overton passed away in the line of duty on July 13, 1994...
NICHOLAS COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A man was killed Thursday in Nicholas County after his vehicle struck a log truck head on, West Virginia State Police said. Anthony O’Brien, 42, of Leivasy was driving a pickup truck on Rt. 20 near Cheer Lane in Nettie, W.Va., when the truck crossed into the opposite lane and struck an oncoming log truck, a news release from WVSP said.
OAK HILL, WV (WVNS)– An Oak Hill man is facing felony charges. According to Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley, on Wednesday, July 13, 2022, deputies were alerted of a stolen dirt bike on Bachman Road in Beckwith. Deputies spoke to the owner of the dirt bike and their parents, and searched the neighborhood. The deputies […]
LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Deputies in Logan County made an arrest following the search Wednesday of a Chapmanville home. Tony Dale Ritchie Jr., 35, has been charged with multiple counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and being a prohibited person with a firearm, according to a social media post from the Logan County Sheriff’s Office.
LOGAN, W.Va. — A single-vehicle crash has claimed the life of a woman in Logan County. State Police said the 26 year old woman was driving on Route 10 between Logan and Man at around 2 p.m. Thursday when she lost control of her car and struck a concrete barrier. The vehicle flipped multiple times.
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED, 8:20 p.m., 7/14/2022. Huntington police said a man working on a vehicle outside his home died Thursday after a car jack came loose and pinned him under the vehicle. Henry Howard Scites, 45, was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency service workers, according...
SHADY SPRING, WV (WVNS) — Two men are facing felony charges for their involvement in a church burning. On the morning of Sunday, June 26, 2022 at 10:26 A.M., Trooper D.L. Daniels was called to a reported structure fire at 2136 Irish Mountain Road, in Shady Spring, West Virginia.
UPDATE: Summers County WV, (Hinton News) -
Police were called to the scene of a murder in Forest Hill on the morning of July 12. Rusty Allen Weikle and Rebakah Weikle, both 30, of Forest Hill, were arrested and are being charged with the murder of their young child.
According to the criminal complaint, officers arrived to find the home in "deplorable conditions."
TRIGGER WARNING: Graphic descriptions
After arriving on the scene, officers located a four-year-old child on a small bed. According to the criminal complaint, the officer saw a large laceration on the child's throat and an enormous amount of blood in the bed.
Following...
BARBOURSVILLE, WV (WOWK) – One person has been injured in a two-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle. According to Cabell County Dispatch, the call came in around 1:15 p.m. Friday, July 15 of a crash involving a car and a motorcycle at the intersection of Farmdale Road and Route 60 in Barboursville.
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Roughly $7,000 worth of merchandise was stolen from a pawn shop early Friday morning. “It will take us a long time to recover that back. Luckily, everything they stole had serial numbers,” said Tri-State Pawn and Jewelry General Manager Cher Kiser. Two long guns,...
UPDATE (July 14, 2022, at 8:02 p.m.): The name of the man who died after a car he was working on fell on him has been released. The Huntington Police Department says Henry Howard Scites, 45 of Huntington, was working on a vehicle Thursday afternoon. They say Cabell County EMS...
IRONTON, Ohio (WSAZ) - The Ironton Police Department is investigating after a body was found Wednesday evening. Officials say officers got a call around 8 p.m. about someone in a car who appeared to be unconscious. Officers responded to a parking lot along 2nd Street between Adams Street and Jefferson...
Comments / 0