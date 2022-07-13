7-Eleven offers $100,000 reward for info leading to robbery, shooting assailant

After Orange County authorities identified two suspects connected to the string of 7-Eleven shootings in the Southland on Monday, La Habra native Russ Browning can now breathe a sigh of relief.Browning was sitting in his car outside a La Habra 7-Eleven when a man approached him and shot at him through his car window.Twenty-year-old Malike Patt, who is in custody and potentially faces the death penalty, had just robbed the store and then went outside. He and 44-year-old Jason Payne were arrested in Los Angeles on Friday."I'm glad that they're caught. It will give us peace and rest at night," Browning said.Authorities believed that Patt puled the trigger that killed 40-year-old Matthew Hirsch and and 24-year-old Matt Rhule. Browning was sitting in his car watching the scene unfold outside the La Habra 7-eleven when the gunman pointed the gun at him and opened fire. "It hit me here (face) . It just took off my upper lip and exited, and took out my teeth on this side," Browning said. Browning is one of two people who survived after being shot by Patt. Jason Harrel was shot in the head but survived the shooting.

LA HABRA, CA ・ 16 HOURS AGO