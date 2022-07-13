7-Eleven offers $100,000 reward for info leading to robbery, shooting assailant
By City News Service
3 days ago
BREA, Calif. – Police are continuing a manhunt Wednesday for the assailant suspected of carrying out a series of robberies and shootings at 7-Eleven stores that occurred in three Southland counties, leaving at least two people dead. The company “is offering a $100,000 reward for information that leads...
Authorities have arrests two suspects that are responsible for the string of deadly robberies and shootings at Southern California 7-Eleven stores.The two suspects, 20-year-old Malike Patt and 44-year-old Jason Payne, according to City News Service, were arrested in Los Angeles just after 1 p.m. on Friday, Santa Ana PD's Chief David Valetin announced during a press conference on Friday.Both suspects are Los Angeles residents. Patt is the alleged gunmen in all of the attacks. It's unclear how the other suspect is connected to the fatal incidents.Authorities arrested them at the 1900 block of W. 23rd street just after 1 p.m., Valetin...
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Two men were arrested Friday in connection with a series of robberies at Southern California 7-Eleven stores that left two people dead and three wounded. Police said the men are suspected in another killing and other crimes in the region. A half-dozen 7-Elevens and a...
WESTMINSTER, Calif. – A 27-year-old transient suspected of killing NASCAR driver Bobby East at an Orange County gas station has been shot and killed by Westminster police. East, 37, was filling up his tank at around 5:45 p.m. Wednesday at the 76 station at 6322 Westminster Blvd. He apparently had words with Trent William Millsap, a transient known to frequent Westminster, Garden Grove and Anaheim, according to Sgt. Eddie Esqueda of the Westminster Police Department.
After Orange County authorities identified two suspects connected to the string of 7-Eleven shootings in the Southland on Monday, La Habra native Russ Browning can now breathe a sigh of relief.Browning was sitting in his car outside a La Habra 7-Eleven when a man approached him and shot at him through his car window.Twenty-year-old Malike Patt, who is in custody and potentially faces the death penalty, had just robbed the store and then went outside. He and 44-year-old Jason Payne were arrested in Los Angeles on Friday."I'm glad that they're caught. It will give us peace and rest at night," Browning said.Authorities believed that Patt puled the trigger that killed 40-year-old Matthew Hirsch and and 24-year-old Matt Rhule. Browning was sitting in his car watching the scene unfold outside the La Habra 7-eleven when the gunman pointed the gun at him and opened fire. "It hit me here (face) . It just took off my upper lip and exited, and took out my teeth on this side," Browning said. Browning is one of two people who survived after being shot by Patt. Jason Harrel was shot in the head but survived the shooting.
Millions of dollars worth of jewelry on its way to a jewelry and gem show at the Pasadena Convention Center was stolen from an armored truck in northern Los Angeles County. "It's all fine jewelry, very high tagged, and it's just gone," said a jeweler who did not want CBSLA to share his name. He said that he's one of the victims of the armored truck heist that included one of a kind pieces. The high-end jewelry was last seen at a trade show in the San Mateo Event Center last weekend. Sunday night, merchandise belonging to 18 different jewelers was loaded onto...
Authorities in Orange, Riverside, and Los Angeles County now believe the same person or people are responsible for a series of holdups at stores and a murder in the San Fernando Valley, as well as the murders, shootings, and robberies at 7-Eleven stores in Riverside and Orange Counties that took place Monday.
The convenience-store chain 7-Eleven on Wednesday offered $100,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the robber responsible for a string of crimes in Southern California earlier this week that left two dead and three injured. A clerk was shot and killed in Brea, and another man was...
Collision Investigation Detectives conducted a thorough investigation and identified Deborah Lisa Betance, a 55-year-old resident of Long Beach, as the driver responsible for the fatal hit-and-run traffic collision that resulted in the death of Jere Whitney. On May 27, 2022, detectives presented the case against Betance to the Los Angeles...
A Texas man has been arrested in connection with four L.A. County murders that occurred in 1980 and 1995, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. The 1980 murders of Beverly Cruse, Debra Cruse and Kari Lenander in L.A. and the 1995 killing of Trina Wilson in Inglewood were all connected back to 76-year-old Billy Ray Richardson through DNA, the LAPD said in a press release.
LOS ANGELES – One person was killed after a reported stolen Kia Sportage crashed in South Los Angeles following a pursuit. The crash occurred just after 3 p.m. in the 11600 block of South Central Avenue, near the Century (105) Freeway, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
LOS ANGELES – Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced today that his office has charged a 76-year-old man living in Texas with four murders, including the slaying of a teenage girl, dating back to 1980. Billy Ray Richardson was arrested in Fort Worth, Texas Thursday after...
LOS ANGELES – Two teenagers are in the hospital Friday following a high-speed chase in a stolen car that ended with a man being killed in a violent multi-vehicle collision in South Los Angeles. Alexis Covarrubias, 37, died at the scene, the Los Angeles County coroner’s office reported. Covarrubias...
Whittier police want to catch the suspects who burglarized a local restaurant, causing thousands of dollars in damage. It's the third time the business has been broken into in less than a year."They busted the window, crawled in, basically shimmied their way down the wall," the restaurant's owner, Troy Silva, explained to CBSLA. Security video shows two men dressed in all black repeatedly kick the officer door of Orchard's BBQ and Grill until caved in. Seconds later, they're seen rummaging through the office. The owner said the suspects tried unsuccessfully to steal the safe.However, they do end up taking about $800...
The father of a man killed during a Santa Ana 7-Eleven store robbery is mourning his son's tragic death. Johne Rule said 24-year-old Matthew Rule moved to California only a few years ago. Matthew's father lives in Texas and said this whole tragedy has been devastating for him and his...
SAN PEDRO – A homicide investigation was underway Friday in San Pedro, authorities said. Officers were sent to the 1700 block of West Seventh Street about 6:50 a.m., the Los Angeles Police Department reported. According to Fox 11, a vehicle occupied by a gunshot victim was driven to Providence...
An investigation is underway following a shooting at a Compton apartment Thursday morning, according to multiple reports. Los Angeles County deputies responded to a call of an assault with a deadly weapon.
