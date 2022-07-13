ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Authorities ID man killed at South LA house party

By City News Service
2urbangirls.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES – County authorities Wednesday identified a 24 year-old man who was fatally wounded while attending a...

2urbangirls.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
2urbangirls.com

Two suspects arrested in 7-Eleven crime spree

SANTA ANA – Two suspects remained in custody Saturday in a spree of 7-Eleven robberies across Southern California in which two people were killed and three others injured — and authorities say at least one of the men may be tied to a killing in Los Angeles two days earlier.
westsidetoday.com

Man Fatally Shot by Police in West Los Angeles

36-year-old Felipe Guerrero shot after running towards officer with knife last week. A man was fatally shot by police on Pico Boulevard in West Los Angeles last week. According to the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD), on July 7 around 5:00 p.m., West Los Angeles officers responded to a call reporting a man armed with a knife in the area of Pico Boulevard and Sawtelle Boulevard. The first police unit at the scene was a uniformed sergeant who was directed to the man by a community member.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Los Angeles County, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Crime & Safety
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
foxla.com

Search underway for 2 armed suspects after shooting in Beverly Grove area

LOS ANGELES - The search is on for two armed suspects after shots rang out in the Beverly Grove area late Thursday night. The Los Angeles Police Department responded to a call near the intersection of Melrose Avenue and North Fairfax Avenue. LAPD initially said it was a "police incident" before later specifying that officers were responding to an armed robbery in the area.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID innocent victim killed in fatal South LA crash

LOS ANGELES – Two teenagers are in the hospital Friday following a high-speed chase in a stolen car that ended with a man being killed in a violent multi-vehicle collision in South Los Angeles. Alexis Covarrubias, 37, died at the scene, the Los Angeles County coroner’s office reported. Covarrubias...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Massive armored truck jewelry heist in northern LA County

Millions of dollars worth of jewelry on its way to a jewelry and gem show at the Pasadena Convention Center was stolen from an armored truck in northern Los Angeles County. "It's all fine jewelry, very high tagged, and it's just gone," said a jeweler who did not want CBSLA to share his name. He said that he's one of the victims of the armored truck heist that included one of a kind pieces. The high-end jewelry was last seen at a trade show in the San Mateo Event Center last weekend. Sunday night, merchandise belonging to 18 different jewelers was loaded onto...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Homicide investigation underway in San Pedro

A homicide investigation was launched in San Pedro early Friday morning. The incident was first reported a little before 7 a.m., when Los Angeles Police Department officers and Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies were called to the scene in the 1700 block of West Seventh Street. Circumstances leading up to the homicide were not immediately known, though with Sky2 over the scene, officers could be seen surveying a vehicle that had one door ajar in the parking lot of the Providence Little Company of Mary Medical Center.According to Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, a person suffering from a gunshot wound was driven to the emergency room at the medical center. When deputies arrived, the person was dead in the front seat of the vehicle. Upon investigation, they were able to determine that the scene of the shooting was likely to have happened on 14th Street and Pacific Avenue.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#South Los Angeles#House Party#Police#Violent Crime#South La House#West 78th#Knight
2urbangirls.com

Pursuit Ends in deadly South LA crash

LOS ANGELES – One person was killed after a reported stolen Kia Sportage crashed in South Los Angeles following a pursuit. The crash occurred just after 3 p.m. in the 11600 block of South Central Avenue, near the Century (105) Freeway, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
foxla.com

Man killed, another injured in East LA shooting

LOS ANGELES - A death investigation is underway after one person was shot and killed and another injured in East Los Angeles Thursday. It happened around 10:35 a.m. in the 4600 block of East Gleason Avenue. One man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said, and another was taken...
EAST LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Texas man arrested for 4 cold-case murders in L.A. and Inglewood: LAPD

A Texas man has been arrested in connection with four L.A. County murders that occurred in 1980 and 1995, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. The 1980 murders of Beverly Cruse, Debra Cruse and Kari Lenander in L.A. and the 1995 killing of Trina Wilson in Inglewood were all connected back to 76-year-old Billy Ray Richardson through DNA, the LAPD said in a press release.
INGLEWOOD, CA
CBS LA

Exclusive: Victim describes terrifying memory of attack by same man who assaulted Olympian Kim Glass

Court records showed that the homeless man who attacked a former Olympian had a frightening history of assaulting women for the past four years."He just came up behind me and he socked me," said attack survivor Irene Lee. "I felt like a car or bike ad hit me and I started stumbling forward and just crying."She remembers the attack vividly. In August 2020, while she was an attorney at the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office, Lee walked over to a Starbucks with a coworker in downtown L.A. when she was randomly attacked. "I'm screaming out crying," she said. "Cindy is...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
2urbangirls.com

Police kill transient suspected in murder of NASCAR driver Bobby East

WESTMINSTER, Calif. – A 27-year-old transient suspected of killing NASCAR driver Bobby East at an Orange County gas station has been shot and killed by Westminster police. East, 37, was filling up his tank at around 5:45 p.m. Wednesday at the 76 station at 6322 Westminster Blvd. He apparently had words with Trent William Millsap, a transient known to frequent Westminster, Garden Grove and Anaheim, according to Sgt. Eddie Esqueda of the Westminster Police Department.
WESTMINSTER, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Victim in Lancaster shooting identified

LANCASTER — Authorities, on Thursday, identified a 53-year-old man who was shot to death during an altercation in Lancaster with a 76-year-old man, who was hospitalized with blunt force injuries to his body. Deputies were sent to a residence in the 1100 block of West Avenue J-8 about 12:20...
LANCASTER, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy