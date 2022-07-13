Authorities ID man killed at South LA house party

A homicide investigation was launched in San Pedro early Friday morning. The incident was first reported a little before 7 a.m., when Los Angeles Police Department officers and Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies were called to the scene in the 1700 block of West Seventh Street. Circumstances leading up to the homicide were not immediately known, though with Sky2 over the scene, officers could be seen surveying a vehicle that had one door ajar in the parking lot of the Providence Little Company of Mary Medical Center.According to Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, a person suffering from a gunshot wound was driven to the emergency room at the medical center. When deputies arrived, the person was dead in the front seat of the vehicle. Upon investigation, they were able to determine that the scene of the shooting was likely to have happened on 14th Street and Pacific Avenue.

