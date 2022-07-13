ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panda Bear & Sonic Boom – “Go On”

By James Rettig
Stereogum
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePanda Bear and Sonic Boom have a long and storied history. Peter Kember mixed and mastered Noah Lennox’s 2011 album Tomboy and co-produced 2015’s Panda Bear Meets The Grim Reaper, and six years ago Kember...

www.stereogum.com

Stereogum

The Darkness Agree With Mastodon: Opening For Disturbed Is The Worst

The Darkness lead singer Justin Hawkins talked about the time his band opened up for Disturbed, calling it his “worst experience as a support act.” Recalling the experience on his YouTube series “Justin Hawkins Rides Again,” the Darkness singer took his listeners back to the time the Darkness opened for Disturbed in 2002 at Brixton Academy. Apparently the audience was pretty rowdy, and someone “threw a piece of chewing gum that had presumably been in their mouth, and it actually landed in my mouth.” Hawkins (understandably) admonished the crowd, and Disturbed’s David Drainman “wasn’t very pleased with me.”
MUSIC
Stereogum

Everything Was Beautiful And Nothing Hurt When Spiritualized Played Pitchfork Music Festival

Performing seated and reading your lyrics off a music stand does not rock according to the usual understanding of the word. But Jason Pierce is not your average rocker. Backed by a crack squad of musicians and a trio of grinning, dancing backup singers, the man known as J. Spaceman put on a powerhouse display on the first night of Pitchfork Music Festival without even standing up.
MUSIC
Stereogum

Stream Philly Hardcore Band Carbonite’s Super-Nasty New EP Like A Sickness

Anytime a super-hard band takes its name from a super-dorky reference, I think that’s great. Off the top of my head, I can name two different current hardcore bands named after Star Wars references, and maybe it’s a coincidence that they both record for From Within Records. There’s the Florida straight-edge crew Beskar and the Philadelphia all-star project Carbonite. Are beskar and carbonite the two hardest substances in the Star Wars universe? I don’t know! But the two bands named after them both crush!
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Stereogum

Happy Mondays’ Paul Ryder Dead At 58

Paul Ryder, bassist for Madchester greats Happy Mondays, has died. Paul’s band and family tweeted that Paul died this morning. No cause of death has been given. Ryder was 58. Paul Ryder and his older brother, Happy Mondays frontman Shaun, grew up in Manchester, sons of a postman and...
MUSIC
#Panda Bear Sonic Boom#Panda Bear And Sonic Boom#English
Stereogum

beabadoobee – “The Adults Are Talking” (The Strokes Cover)

Today, the London alt-pop singer-songwriter beabadoobee releases her sophomore LP Beatopia; it’s our current reigning Album Of The Week. The Apple Music version of Beatopia features a nice little surprise. As a bonus, that version features a four-track Antidote Live Session. In that session, beabadoobee joins the likes of Lorde and Tame Impala on the list of artists who have recently covered the Strokes.
MUSIC
Stereogum

The Weeknd Flew Out That Devastated 6-Year-Old Fan For The Rescheduled After Hours Tour Opener

The Weeknd’s massive summer stadium tour was supposed to kick off last week in the star’s Toronto hometown. It didn’t happen. The Weeknd was on site at the Rogers Centre, which was formerly known as the Skydome and which is the city’s biggest venue. Ironically enough, though, Rogers Wireless, the Canadian telecommunications giant that gave the stadium its new name, had an outage that day, which forced the Weeknd to postpone the show. That left a lot of Weeknd fans, including Drake and Adam Sandler, disappointed. One of those fans was Phoenix Prince, a six-year-old kid who was dressed up like the Weeknd in the “Blinding Lights” video.
MUSIC
Stereogum

The Delfonics’ William Hart Dead At 77

William “Poogie” Hart, lead singer and primary songwriter for Philly soul legends the Delfonics, has died. As TMZ reports, after experiencing trouble breathing, Hart was taken to Temple University Hospital in Philadelphia, where he later died due to complications during surgery. He was 77. Growing up in Philadelphia,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Stereogum

Calvin Harris – “Stay With Me” (Feat. Justin Timberlake, Halsey, & Pharrell)

Earlier this month, Calvin Harris finally announced Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2, the long-awaited sequel to the first volume in the series, which was released back in 2017. Just like the first time around, it features a whole cadre of big-name guests. We’ve already heard Dua Lipa and Young Thug team up on “Potion” and the 21 Savage feature “New Money,” and today Harris is sharing another track from it. This one’s called “Stay With Me” and features the trio of Justin Timberlake, Halsey, and Pharrell. (It’s the first time Harris has collaborated with Timberlake and Halsey, while Pharrell was previously featured on Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1.) What do they all sound like together? Find out below.
CELEBRITIES
Stereogum

Dave Coulier Discusses Realization That Alanis Morissette’s “You Oughta Know” Was About Him

Ever since Alanis Morissette’s breakup anthem “You Oughta Know” came out in 1995, it’s been widely assumed to be about Full House actor Dave Coulier, whom she met in 1992 and dated for two years. Morissette has never come out and said her hit song is about Coulier, who was in his mid-30s to her 18 when they met. And Coulier has gone back and forth in interviews about whether he is the subject. Now, Coulier has discussed his reaction to hearing “You Oughta Know” for the first time in the ’90s, recalling how he thought, “I think I may have really hurt this woman.”
DETROIT, MI
Stereogum

Destroyer, Charlotte Day Wilson, & More On 2022 Polaris Prize Shortlist

The 2022 shortlist for the Polaris Music Prize has been revealed. Destroyer’s LABYRINTHITIS, Charlotte Day Wilson’s ALPHA, and more are up for the award, which is given annually for the best Canadian album of the year. The full short list is 10 names long, shortened down from the long list that was released last month.
MUSIC
Stereogum

The Beths – “Expert In A Dying Field”

Last month, New Zealand rockers announced their new album, Expert In A Dying Field, with “Silence Is Golden,” a ripper that landed on our best songs of the week list. Today, they’re back with the album’s title track, which is comparatively chilled-out and wistful, as Elizabeth Stokes murmurs on how to pick up the pieces when someone who was a part of your life is gone forever.
MUSIC
Stereogum

Four Tet – “Scythe Master”

Last month, Kieran Hebden, the producer known to the world as Four Tet, announced that he’d come to a favorable agreement in his recent streaming dispute with his old label Domino. As a result, three of the best Four Tet albums have now returned to streaming services. That’s good news for Hebden, and it’s also good news for us, since those Four Tet records are always worth revisiting. Today, Hebden has given us some new music to go along with the old. That’s good news, too.
MUSIC
Stereogum

Demi Lovato Visited Kimmel With A Dimmu Borgir Story After Gashing Their Head On A Crystal

Demi Lovato has has an eventful few years, and now they’re getting ready to go full pop-punk on their new album HOLY FVCK. Last month, Lovato shared the lead single “Skin Of My Teeth.” Last night, Lovato dropped another single and also went on Jimmy Kimmel Live to talk about their brand-new forehead wound and their experience going to see Norwegian symphonic black metal band Dimmu Borgir.
MUSIC
Stereogum

The Month In Hardcore: July 2022

Outside, it was Twister. On the drive, my phone blew up multiple time with tornado warnings, and I didn’t see any of them until I’d parked because I was too busy driving through something like a tornado. I could see maybe five feet in front of my car. More than once, I had to swerve around trees that had fallen across highway lanes. This was one of those drives where you probably should turn back but you convince yourself that the storm will clear up soon, or that there’s no point in driving back through it when it’s just as easy to keep driving. A lot of other cars pulled over under bridges, with hazard lights on, to wait until the storm passed. I kept driving, and when I got there, I was a nervous wreck. That was fine. If you’re going to a screamo show, maybe nervous wreck is an ideal mindstate.
ENTERTAINMENT
Stereogum

Watch The Shins Cover Stone Temple Pilots’ “Vasoline”

Last night, the Shins kicked off their Oh, Inverted World 21st birthday tour in San Francisco at the Warfield. During the set, the band covered Stone Temple Pilots’ Purple classic “Vasoline.” Surprising choice, considering how the two acts have such distinctly different vibes — and eras, for that matter. Also, catch James Mercer reading the lyrics off of his phone. They nailed it, though.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Stereogum

Maxo Kream – “Football Heads” (Feat. Benny The Butcher)

Last year, the great Houston rapper Maxo Kream released a strong album called Weight Of The World. A couple of months ago, Maxo released a new solo track called “Jigga Dame,” destined for a deluxe version of the LP. Today, Maxo has added another song, and this one is a team up with Buffalo rap monster Benny The Butcher. I’m pretty sure it’s the first time these two have shared a track, and it’s something that needed to happen. On “Football Heads,” Maxo and Benny take turns talking virtuosic street shit over a hard, lurching beat. Listen below.
HOUSTON, TX
Stereogum

Lewis OfMan – “Move Me” (Feat. Carly Rae Jepsen)

After a truly insane amount of teasing, Carly Rae Jepsen returned with a new Rostam-produced single called “Western Wind” in May. It was good — basically a better version of what Lorde attempted with Solar Power. Having since announced a tour with Empress Of and participated in an ’80s-themed Bonnaroo Superjam overseen by Jack Antonoff, CRJ is back today with another new track.
MUSIC
Stereogum

Paramore Announce Fall Tour, First Shows In Four Years

Paramore have been talking about working on new music for quite some time now, and earlier this year they were included in the lineups for upcoming festivals including When We Were Young, Austin City Limits, and Corona Capital. Now the band has revealed a full slate of fall tour dates, their first shows in four years. Can the follow-up to 2017’s After Laughter be far behind?
MUSIC
Stereogum

Marcus Mumford – “Cannibal”

A couple days ago, Marcus Mumford announced his debut solo album away from Mumford & Sons. It’s called (self-titled) and was produced by Blake Mills, and it features guest spots from Brandi Carlile, Phoebe Bridgers, Clairo, and Monica Martin. He’s now followed that up with its lead single, “Cannibal.” In his note announcing the album, Mumford said that he wrote the track in January 2021 while he was “facing demons I danced with for a long time in isolation,” and that it was what that kickstarted the process of making (self-titled). It’s a quiet folk song that explodes into sound at the end. Check it out below.
MUSIC

