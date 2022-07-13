ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Death Cab For Cutie – “Here To Forever”

By Tom Breihan
Stereogum
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe members of Death Cab For Cutie, Ben Gibbard especially, found all sorts of ways to stay productive during the pandemic, but now they’re back in business for real. At the moment, Death Cab are in...

www.stereogum.com

Stereogum

Calvin Harris – “Stay With Me” (Feat. Justin Timberlake, Halsey, & Pharrell)

Earlier this month, Calvin Harris finally announced Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2, the long-awaited sequel to the first volume in the series, which was released back in 2017. Just like the first time around, it features a whole cadre of big-name guests. We’ve already heard Dua Lipa and Young Thug team up on “Potion” and the 21 Savage feature “New Money,” and today Harris is sharing another track from it. This one’s called “Stay With Me” and features the trio of Justin Timberlake, Halsey, and Pharrell. (It’s the first time Harris has collaborated with Timberlake and Halsey, while Pharrell was previously featured on Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1.) What do they all sound like together? Find out below.
CELEBRITIES
Stereogum

Dave Coulier Discusses Realization That Alanis Morissette’s “You Oughta Know” Was About Him

Ever since Alanis Morissette’s breakup anthem “You Oughta Know” came out in 1995, it’s been widely assumed to be about Full House actor Dave Coulier, whom she met in 1992 and dated for two years. Morissette has never come out and said her hit song is about Coulier, who was in his mid-30s to her 18 when they met. And Coulier has gone back and forth in interviews about whether he is the subject. Now, Coulier has discussed his reaction to hearing “You Oughta Know” for the first time in the ’90s, recalling how he thought, “I think I may have really hurt this woman.”
DETROIT, MI
Stereogum

The Darkness Agree With Mastodon: Opening For Disturbed Is The Worst

The Darkness lead singer Justin Hawkins talked about the time his band opened up for Disturbed, calling it his “worst experience as a support act.” Recalling the experience on his YouTube series “Justin Hawkins Rides Again,” the Darkness singer took his listeners back to the time the Darkness opened for Disturbed in 2002 at Brixton Academy. Apparently the audience was pretty rowdy, and someone “threw a piece of chewing gum that had presumably been in their mouth, and it actually landed in my mouth.” Hawkins (understandably) admonished the crowd, and Disturbed’s David Drainman “wasn’t very pleased with me.”
MUSIC
Stereogum

Everything Was Beautiful And Nothing Hurt When Spiritualized Played Pitchfork Music Festival

Performing seated and reading your lyrics off a music stand does not rock according to the usual understanding of the word. But Jason Pierce is not your average rocker. Backed by a crack squad of musicians and a trio of grinning, dancing backup singers, the man known as J. Spaceman put on a powerhouse display on the first night of Pitchfork Music Festival without even standing up.
MUSIC
Ben Gibbard
Lance Bangs
Stereogum

Happy Mondays’ Paul Ryder Dead At 58

Paul Ryder, bassist for Madchester greats Happy Mondays, has died. Paul’s band and family tweeted that Paul died this morning. No cause of death has been given. Ryder was 58. Paul Ryder and his older brother, Happy Mondays frontman Shaun, grew up in Manchester, sons of a postman and...
MUSIC
Stereogum

The Weeknd Flew Out That Devastated 6-Year-Old Fan For The Rescheduled After Hours Tour Opener

The Weeknd’s massive summer stadium tour was supposed to kick off last week in the star’s Toronto hometown. It didn’t happen. The Weeknd was on site at the Rogers Centre, which was formerly known as the Skydome and which is the city’s biggest venue. Ironically enough, though, Rogers Wireless, the Canadian telecommunications giant that gave the stadium its new name, had an outage that day, which forced the Weeknd to postpone the show. That left a lot of Weeknd fans, including Drake and Adam Sandler, disappointed. One of those fans was Phoenix Prince, a six-year-old kid who was dressed up like the Weeknd in the “Blinding Lights” video.
MUSIC
#Cincinnati#Fellow Pacific Northwest
Stereogum

Demi Lovato Visited Kimmel With A Dimmu Borgir Story After Gashing Their Head On A Crystal

Demi Lovato has has an eventful few years, and now they’re getting ready to go full pop-punk on their new album HOLY FVCK. Last month, Lovato shared the lead single “Skin Of My Teeth.” Last night, Lovato dropped another single and also went on Jimmy Kimmel Live to talk about their brand-new forehead wound and their experience going to see Norwegian symphonic black metal band Dimmu Borgir.
MUSIC
Stereogum

The Month In Hardcore: July 2022

Outside, it was Twister. On the drive, my phone blew up multiple time with tornado warnings, and I didn’t see any of them until I’d parked because I was too busy driving through something like a tornado. I could see maybe five feet in front of my car. More than once, I had to swerve around trees that had fallen across highway lanes. This was one of those drives where you probably should turn back but you convince yourself that the storm will clear up soon, or that there’s no point in driving back through it when it’s just as easy to keep driving. A lot of other cars pulled over under bridges, with hazard lights on, to wait until the storm passed. I kept driving, and when I got there, I was a nervous wreck. That was fine. If you’re going to a screamo show, maybe nervous wreck is an ideal mindstate.
ENTERTAINMENT
Stereogum

Destroyer, Charlotte Day Wilson, & More On 2022 Polaris Prize Shortlist

The 2022 shortlist for the Polaris Music Prize has been revealed. Destroyer’s LABYRINTHITIS, Charlotte Day Wilson’s ALPHA, and more are up for the award, which is given annually for the best Canadian album of the year. The full short list is 10 names long, shortened down from the long list that was released last month.
MUSIC
Stereogum

beabadoobee – “The Adults Are Talking” (The Strokes Cover)

Today, the London alt-pop singer-songwriter beabadoobee releases her sophomore LP Beatopia; it’s our current reigning Album Of The Week. The Apple Music version of Beatopia features a nice little surprise. As a bonus, that version features a four-track Antidote Live Session. In that session, beabadoobee joins the likes of Lorde and Tame Impala on the list of artists who have recently covered the Strokes.
MUSIC
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Stereogum

“Pantera” Plan First Shows In Over 21 Years With Zakk Wylde & Charlie Benante Replacing The Late Dimebag Darrell & Vinnie Paul

The metal community is still reeling from the news that Pantera plans to regroup for a 2023 reunion tour, playing their first shows in 21 years. Billboard now confirms that guitarist Zakk Wylde and Anthrax drummer Charlie Benante will join vocalist Phil Anselmo and bassist Rex Brown on a headlining trek across a number of festivals in North America and Europe, plus their own concerts.
ROCK MUSIC
Stereogum

Watch Phoebe Bridgers Sing “Runaway Horses” With The Killers At Czech Festival

Phoebe Bridgers and the Killers are both performing at Colours Of Ostrava Fest in the Czech Republic, and tonight they joined up for a live rendition of their Pressure Machine track “Runaway Horses.” (Thank you to reader Johannes R for the tip.) This appears to be the first time Bridgers and the Killers have performed their 2021 duet together live. Performing with the Killers was definitely exciting for Bridgers, who wrote on Twitter, “ok who got a video of me singing with the killers,” sparking a flurry of fan-shot clips. Check a few of those out below.
MUSIC
Stereogum

Four Tet – “Scythe Master”

Last month, Kieran Hebden, the producer known to the world as Four Tet, announced that he’d come to a favorable agreement in his recent streaming dispute with his old label Domino. As a result, three of the best Four Tet albums have now returned to streaming services. That’s good news for Hebden, and it’s also good news for us, since those Four Tet records are always worth revisiting. Today, Hebden has given us some new music to go along with the old. That’s good news, too.
MUSIC
Stereogum

Sloan – “Spend The Day”

Canadian indie-rock standbys Sloan very recently celebrated the 30th anniversary of their debut album, Smeared, and now they’ve announced their 13th album, Steady, coming October 21. Along with the news is a power-popping lead single, “Spend The Day.” “They say if you want to go fast go alone but if you want to go far go together,” bassist Chris Murphy says of the band’s longecity. “I don’t know if there are many other bands you can name that are still making records with their original line up 30 years in. Look it up!”
ROCK MUSIC
Stereogum

Stream DJ Premier’s Hip Hop 50: Vol 1 EP Feat. Run The Jewels, Remy Ma, Slick Rick, & More

It’s been about 50 years since hip-hop started percolating as a genre — depending on who you ask — and for all of 2022, the label Mass Appeal with be celebrating with a series of EPs called Hip Hop 50: The Soundtrack, each of which will be curated by an important producer. Entries in the series are forthcoming from Swizz Beatz, Mustard, The-Dream, Mike Will Made It, No I.D., Hit-Boy, Take A Daytrip, and Tainy, but things are kicking off with the influential DJ Premier.
HIP HOP
Stereogum

Stream Ian Sweet’s New Star Stuff EP

A few months back, Jilian Medford released a new Ian Sweet song called “Fight” and teased that she was putting the finishing touches on an EP called Star Stuff, which she had been working on in between tours of last year’s Show Me How You Disappear. Today, that whole EP has dropped out of the blue — there’s two more new songs in addition to “Fight.” “Die A Million Times” and the title track are both airy, glittering tracks that, like most of Ian Sweet’s more recent material, blur the line between rock and pop. “Die A Million Times” is also getting a music video, and Medford talked a bit about the track:
MUSIC
Stereogum

Premature Evaluation: black midi Hellfire

A black midi album can be a thrill ride, and the very same black midi album can feel like homework. It all depends on your headspace. The first time I listened to the band’s new Hellfire I was pretty sure I hated it. The second time through, I loved it. On subsequent listens, both the appreciation and the annoyance have returned. I’ve come to think of those reactions as the yin and yang of black midi, complementary forces that catalyze each other and hold each other in tension. Admittedly, the madcap turbulence in this band’s music is the cause of my swings between ecstasy and revulsion, not an effect — they’re the ones stirring me up, not vice versa — but it feels like they’re trying ever harder to elicit such strong reactions. If so, it’s working.
MUSIC
Stereogum

Maxo Kream – “Football Heads” (Feat. Benny The Butcher)

Last year, the great Houston rapper Maxo Kream released a strong album called Weight Of The World. A couple of months ago, Maxo released a new solo track called “Jigga Dame,” destined for a deluxe version of the LP. Today, Maxo has added another song, and this one is a team up with Buffalo rap monster Benny The Butcher. I’m pretty sure it’s the first time these two have shared a track, and it’s something that needed to happen. On “Football Heads,” Maxo and Benny take turns talking virtuosic street shit over a hard, lurching beat. Listen below.
HOUSTON, TX

