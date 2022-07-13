ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Three charged for homicide in Northumberland County

By NCPA Staff
 3 days ago

Watsontown, Pa. — Three individuals in Northumberland County were charged Wednesday for a homicide from 2020.

State police at Milton say they charged Dorothy Huffman, 44, Thomas Huffman, 45, and a 17-year-old male with criminal homicide in relation to the January 2020 incident on Groover Road in Delaware Township.

Trooper Andrea Jacobs, public information officer for PSP Milton, said all three individuals were taken to Northumberland County Prison this morning.

Dorothy and Thomas Huffman, both of Watsontown, also face felony aggravated assault charges, misdemeanors of abuse of a corpse, and tampering with evidence.

Charges were filed at the office of District Judge Michael Diehl in Milton. State police continue to investigate.

Additional information will be posted as it becomes available.

Docket Sheet Thomas Huffman

Docket Sheet Dorothy Huffman

NorthcentralPA.com

NorthcentralPA.com

