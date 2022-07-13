Mother of girl shot dead in Uvalde massacre whose cop father was seen being held back in hallway says leaked footage 'broke me'

The mother of a girl shot dead in the Uvalde school shooting while her cop husband was restrained at the scene has slammed leaked security footage of the incident, saying it should not have been released before parents had the chance to see it.

The footage, which was leaked to a local news outlet Tuesday and mutes the sound of kids screaming, showed cops' cowardly response to the May 24 shooting, waiting outside a classroom for 77 minutes as a gunman fired more than 100 rounds at kids inside.

Thee attack saw the lives of 19 students and two teachers - all inside the classroom at the time - snuffed out.

Among those killed was 10-year-old Lexi Rubio, whose father, Uvalde County Sheriff Deputy Felix Rubio, was one of dozens of officers told by school district police to not engage the shooter, forced to wait outside as shots and screams rang out.

On Tuesday, hours after the footage spread like wildfire across the internet, Lexi's mother, Kimberly Rubio, criticized the leak, saying the video left her distraught and that parents should have been notified before its release.

Kimberly Rubio, the mother of a ten-year-old victim Lexi Rubio, has slammed the recent leak, saying the footage should not have been released before parents had the chance to see it

The girl's father, an Uvalde County Sheriff Deputy, was one of dozens of officers told not engage the shooter, forced to wait outside as shots and screams rang out. The footage released Tuesday shows cops holding the dad back as cops waited outside for 77 minutes

'The world sees a person shooting into an obscured door,' Kimberly wrote in the first in a series of posts reacting to the video, which was obtained and released by the The Austin American-Statesman.

'I see, hear him murdering my 10-year-old daughter, and her classmates,' she said, referring to 18-year-old gunman Salvador Ramos. 'How much pain is one person expected to endure?'

On Wednesday the mourning mother said that the footage 'broke her.'

'To the person that leaked that footage, congratulations,' she wrote. 'You broke me.'

'But, over the last few weeks, I’ve learned I can pick up the pieces. The image might be a little different but underneath it, there I am,' the mourning mother added, signing the emotional appeal, 'Lexi’s mom.'

Close to the end of the stand off, Uvalde County Sheriff's Deputy Felix Rubio, bottom right, is shown being restrained by brother officers from engaging Ramos

Leaked footage shows how cops in Uvalde, Texas , stalled in the hallway, checked their phones, used hand sanitizer and ran away from the gunfire at the school as Ramos fired more than 100 rounds at children

Leaked surveillance footage shows Salvador Ramos, 18, sauntering through the halls of Robb Elementary School on May 24 carrying an AR-15

During the video, Officer Rubio can be seen looking on as shots ring out behind the closed classroom door, crying and wiping away tears as a fellow officer holds him back and attempts to comfort him.

At one point, a second cops has to help restrain the distraught dad.

The footage shows officers waiting, fist-bumping, using hand sanitizer, and almost anything else but their jobs.

The deputy - who knew his daughter inside the classroom - stood helpless in the school’s hallway, along with dozens of other heavily armed officers who neglected to engage the gunman at any point during the 77-minute-long rampage.

Finally, a Border Patrol unit entered the unlocked room and killed the gunman.

The video has sparked outrage - both on social media and from families of the 21 victims - as it provides visual confirmation of what had already been widely reported: that responding lawmen made no visible effort to save those inside the classroom.

The footage shows the officers - who were ordered by School District Police Chief Pete Arredondo to stay put in the hallway - casually conversing, fist-bumping, and using hand sanitizer as many of the 21 victims were being slaughtered.

Rubio's daughter, whose full name was Alexandria Aniyah Rubio, was one of those poor souls.

'It’s just never-ending pain, it’s just one thing after another,' mom Kimberly said Tuesday, during a visit to Washington, DC, to meet with legislators to talk about new prospective laws concerning gun control.

In the aftermath of the shooting, Deputy Rubio, an Iraq war veteran, and Kimberly have become outspoken advocates for gun reform. They were with their daughter just hours before she was killed at an awards ceremony at the school.

Felix said in a tear-filled interview with CNN just days after the attack: 'All I can hope is that she's just not a number. This is enough. No one else needs to go through this. We never needed to go through this, but we are.'

The leaked video, as many had predicted, demonstrates how police in Uvalde failed the victims and their families on that day.

During the clip, a disclaimer appears reading: 'Editor's note: The sound of children screaming has been removed. Authorities say more than 100 rounds were fired.'

As he begins to disappear down a wide hallway, he drops his gun by his side to brush back his long hair en route to classrooms 111 and 112 where the massacre unfolded

Ramos begins to disappear out of the view of the camera. This is the last time we see him in the leaked footage

The first officers who arrived on the scene just minutes after Ramos, initially attempted to charge the classroom

A minute-by-minute break down of how cops waited outside class while kids called 911 after gunman walked through door that had been propped open by a teacher

11.28am: Gunman crashes truck, gets out of car with AR-15. He is seen by witnesses in a funeral home next to the school who tell 911 they see a man with a gun walking towards the school

11.31: Gunman is now in the parking lot of the school hiding in between vehicles, shooting at the building

11.32: School resource officer who arrives in a patrol car after hearing 911 call about truck crash drives past the shooter

11.33: Gunman enters the school and begins shooting into room 111/room 112. He shoots more than 100 rounds

11.35: Three police officers enter the same propped-open door as the suspect from the Uvalde PD. They were later followed by another four, making total of seven officers on scene. Three initial officers went directly to the door and got grazing wounds from him while the door was closed. They hang back

11.37: Another 16 rounds fired inside the classroom by the gunman

11.51: Police sergeant and USB agents arrive

12.03: Officers continue to arrive in the hallway. As many as 19 officers in that hallway at that time. At the same time, a girl from inside the classroom calls 911 and whispers that she is in room 112

12.10pm: The same girl calls back and advises 'there are multiple dead'

12.13pm: The same girl calls again

12.16pm: The same girl calls 911 for the fourth time in 13 minutes asking for help

12.15pm: BORTAC (SWAT) members arrive with shields

12.16pm: The same unidentified girl calls 911 and says there are '8-9 students alive' in classroom 112

12.19pm: A different child from classroom 111 calls. She hangs up when another student tells her to in order to be quiet

12.21pm: Gunman fires again

12.26pm: One of the girls who previously called 911 calls back again. She says the shooter has just 'shot at the door'

12.43pm: The girl on that girl is still on the line. She says 'please send the police now'

12.50pm: Police finally breach the door using keys from the janitor and kill gunman

12.51pm Officers start moving children out of the room

Several other parents of kids killed in the attack have since spoken out about the video leak, slamming it as insensitive to relatives still in mourning over the tragedy.

'To the person who leaked this, screw you,' Felicia Martinez, mother to ten-year-old victim Xavier Lopez, said in Washington Tuesday, outraged that families were not the first to view the video.

'We're angry, we're very angry and we want justice for our kids,' Martinez said. 'And for this to be let out without us being seen first. We are the parents that lost our children.'

Brett Cross and Javier Cazares, two fathers of victims killed, spoke to MSNBC's Top Story Tuesday following the leak to share similar disdain, adding that were supposed to view the video - without audio - this coming Sunday.

'We saw it the same time that the rest of the world saw it,' said Cross, the father of eight-year-old victim Uziyah Garcia - the youngest to perish in the massacre - 'even though we had asked for it before from our district attorney and to not have the audio there.

'We didn't need to hear our babies being massacred. It was totally uncalled for.'

Cazares, the father of ten-year-old Jackie Cazares, slammed the Statesmen for putting the video 'out there for the world can see,' saying 'we weren't ready to see it yet.'

Cross added that he was frustrated with the lack of communication between the families of victims and lawmen.

'We're tired of seeing things after the media gets a hold of them,' Cross said. 'Nobody is telling us anything. And it's disrespectful to not just us but our kids' memories.'

The footage has been the source of political debate at the highest levels with Texas. Governor Greg Abbott, Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin and Rep. Dustin Burrows, who leads the Texas House investigative committee inquiry into the shooting, calling for the release of the video.

Ramos entered the school at 11:33am, and wasn't shot dead until 12:50pm.

The gunman wasn't stopped until Border Patrol agents entered the building and shot and killed him.

Furious parents and relatives of the 19 children and two teachers murdered on May 24 are demanding to know why the 18-year-old gunman was free to continue his rampage as the officers stayed outside the classrooms.

The video begins at 11:28 am from the point of view of a camera in the Robb Elementary School parking lot.

It shows Salvador Ramos violently swerving his car around a corner and crashing into a ditch in the distance. A plume of dusty smoke emerges from the scene of the crash.

Two unknown men approach the car, Ramos responds by firing shots at the them.

The two men run for their lives, across the road and toward Robb Elementary School.

Two minutes later, a teacher is heard telling a 911 operator: 'I do not see him. I cannot see him.' The camera switches to a camera pointing at Robb Elementary School. She says: 'The kids are running. Oh my God.'

Her voice breaks in desperation as she cries: 'Oh my God.'

Shortly after that, Ramos fires off random rounds at the school from the parking lot.

The teacher instructs the students to 'get down, get in your rooms, get in your rooms.'

The camera switches again to footage captured by a witness who recorded Ramos calmly walking into the school, carrying an AR-15.

Within the same minute, the camera switches to surveillance video from inside the the hallways of Robb Elementary School.

The light beams from the doorway as Ramos enters an empty hallway.

Javier Cazares, the father of ten-year-old Jackie Cazares, also slammed the Statesmen for putting the video 'out there for the world can see,' saying parents 'weren't ready to see it yet'

Before getting to a corner, he stalls for a second as if to check if he's going the right way.

As he begins to disappear down a wide hallway, he drops his gun by his side to brush back his long hair en route to classrooms 111 and 112 where the massacre unfolded.

From the foreground, a young boy comes into the shot. He turns a corner and stands frozen for a few seconds. Next, loud gunfire his heard.

The boy can be seen running away, with his arms apparently flailing.

A message appears on the screen saying: 'The gunman fires his AR-15 inside two classrooms for two and a half minutes.'

Three minutes later, the first police officers arrive on the scene, three cops, two uniformed and one plain clothes charge towards the class room before crouching in the hallway as four others calmly stay back.

The four officers who stay back talk to each other. Their conversation is inaudible.

The first ballistic shield that was used by the responding officers is rested against a wall

At one point, the video switches over to picture in picture illustrating just how many officers were there waiting to engage

After 77 minutes, Border Patrol agents could be seen storming into the classroom and are heard opening fire, but still the Uvalde police stand back

One uniformed officer who stayed back looking forward at his three colleagues attempting to engage Ramos, checks his phone quickly apparently to check the time. That officer is shown to have a wallpaper showing the Marvel Universe character The Punisher.

In the wake of the nationwide Black Lives Matter protests across the country in 2020, The Punisher became a symbol for police officers nationwide as part of the Blue Lives Matter movement.

Three loud bangs are then heard.

After they hear gunfire, the two uniformed cops retreat slightly while the plain clothes officer scurries all the way to safety behind a wall, checking his clothes to see if he has been hit by volley of rounds.

One could even be seen pulling his cellphone out of his pocket, apparently to check the time. Others, the Statesman reports, sent texts and looked at floor plans as precious minutes ticked by.

Salvador Ramos, 18, (pictured) shot and killed 19 students and two teachers while cops held back for over an hour during the Uvalde massacre on May 24

A full 19 minutes after the first officers attempted to engage Ramos, the first heavy reinforcements arrive as cops with long guns, tactical gear and a ballistic shield are shown in the hallway. They remain a safe distance from Ramos.

One officer leans the shield safely against a wall.

A little over half an hour after the 911 call went in, more officers, clad in combat gear, armed with long guns and ballistic shields, pile into the hallway. They do not attempt to engage Ramos.

A picture in picture appears showing a small screen with an officers body camera illustrating the amount of officers with weapons drawn in the hallway, waiting. One officer can be seen busy scrolling on his phone in the body camera footage.

The main pictures show officers in tactical gear forming a barricade of shields in preparation for an attack by Ramos.

Ramos shoots off four more rounds, 48 minutes after first arriving at the school. There is little initial reaction from the assembled members of law enforcement. The phrase: 'Shots fired' is repeated.

There is more inaudible conversation as officers finally begin to march down the hallway toward Ramos.

One leading the way appears to be wearing civilian clothing, including shorts and a bullet proof vest. He is armed with a rifle.

The more heavily armored officers hide behind him.

An officer in civilian clothing and bullet proof vest and helmet obtains hand sanitizer from a dispenser.

After more than half an hour, other officers could be seen entering the building with ballistic shields and rifles pointed down the hallway to the classrooms where Ramos is hiding out.

Finally, officers breach the classroom and engage Ramos, quickly killing him. A full 77 minutes after the nightmare began.

The 19 children and two teachers butchered in Texas elementary school shooting

Amerie Jo Garza, 10

Amerie Jo Garza, a fourth grader at Robb Elementary, was one of 19 students confirmed to be killed Tuesday morning by Ramos, who cops say was carrying a handgun and an AR-15 during the attack that also killed two teachers in the classroom.

Her grandmother, Berlinda Irene Arreola, said the 10-year-old was killed as she tried to phone 911 while sitting next to her best friend, who ended up 'covered in her blood.'

Arreola said Ramos told the students and staffers inside the room, 'You're going to die,' before opening fire - shooting her granddaughter dead as she tried to phone for help.

'So the gunman went in and he told the children, 'You're going to die,' Berlinda told The Daily Beast.

'And [Amerie] had her phone and she called 911. And instead of grabbing it and breaking it or taking it from her, he shot her. She was sitting right next to her best friend. Her best friend was covered in her blood.'

Uziyah Garcia, 8

Uziyah Garcia, the youngest victim at age eight, was also killed in the attack.

The child's family announced he was killed hours after announcing he was among the many children unaccounted for following the tragedy.

The boy's grandfather, Manny Renfro, broke the news early Wednesday after being notified by authorities.

'[He was] the sweetest little boy that I've ever known,' Renfro said. 'I'm not just saying that because he was my grandkid.'

Renfro recalled how Uziyah last visited him in San Angelo over spring break.

'We started throwing the football together and I was teaching him pass patterns.

'Such a fast little boy and he could catch a ball so good,' the grieving grandad said.

'There were certain plays that I would call that he would remember and he would do it exactly like we practiced.'

Makenna Elrod, 10

Makenna Elrod, 10, had also been among the missing in the chaos that followed the massacre, with her father, Brandon Elrod telling reporters at the time he feared 'she may not be alive.'

Her death was eventually confirmed by a family friend on Wednesday. 'It's pretty sad what this world's coming to,' the girl's father told local outlet KTRK after the shooting.

A mother of one of Makenna's friends lamented the loss in a post to Facebook.

'Sweet Makenna Rest in Paradise!! My heart is shattered as my daughter Chloe loved her so much!!' the mom wrote. A relative Wednesday confirmed that the girl had been among the victims.

Xavier Lopez, 10

Xavier Lopez, 10, was the first student victim to be identified as one of Ramos' victims.

The child's mother, Felicha Martinez, told the Washington Post Tuesday that just hours before the massacre, the mom had been at the school to see her son participate an honor roll ceremony.

She took a picture showing her son showing off his certificate.

In the last exchange she had with the child, the mom heartbreakingly told the boy that she was proud of him and that she loved him, giving him a hug goodbye - not knowing it would be the last time she would see him alive.

'He was funny, never serious and his smile… that smile I will never forget,' she recalled after learning of his death from police. 'It would always cheer anyone up.'

The boy's cousin, Lisa Garza, 54, of Arlington, said Xavier enjoyed swimming and had been looking forward to the summer.

'He was just a loving 10-year-old little boy, just enjoying life, not knowing that this tragedy was going to happen today,' she said.

'He was very bubbly, loved to dance with his brothers, his mom. This has just taken a toll on all of us.'

Amelia Sandoval, Lopez's grandmother, said: 'It's just so hard... you send your kids to school thinking they are going to make it back home but they're not.'

Eliahana Torres, 10

Eliahana Cruz Torres

Eliahana Cruz Torres, 10, had also been missing for hours until she was confirmed to be among the dead.

Adolfo Cruz, her great-grandfather, said she didn't want to attend school the day of the shooting - but was told by her family that she had to attend.

He said he remained outside the school gates throughout the night until he leanrned of her fate from local authorities.

'I hope she is alive,' he said at the time.

Torres was an avid baseball player and played the sport in a local little league.

Ellie Lugo, 10

Ellie Lugo

Ellie Lugo was named as a victim of Tuesday's attack by her parents, with Steven Garcia and Jennifer Lugo confirming her death several hours after she was listed among the missing.

'It's hard to issue out a statement on anything right now my mind is going at 1000 miles per hour… but I do wanna send our thoughts and prayers to those who also didn't make it home tonight!!! Our Ellie was a doll and was the happiest ever,' Steven Lugo said Wednesday.

'Mom and Dad love you never forget that and please try and stay by our side.'

Nevaeh Bravo, 10

Nevaeh Bravo

Nevaeh Bravo was confirmed to be among the dead late Tuesday, after her cousin posted on social media following the shooting to ask for helping the girl.

Around 9 pm, she broke the news on Twitter.

'Unfortunately my beautiful Nevaeh was one of the many victims from todays tragedy,' she wrote.

Sje said the schoolchild was 'flying high' and asked for the family to be kept in people's prayers

'Our Nevaeh has been found. She is flying with the angels above. We love you Navaeh very much princess.'

'Thank you for the support and help,' she wrote. 'Rest in peace my sweet girl, you didn't deserve this.'

Bravo's age could not immediately be confirmed.

Tess Marie Mata

Tess Marie Mata

Tess Marie Mata was also among those to perish in the attack, her sister, Faith Mata, revealed in a post to Facebook Wednesday.

'I honestly have no words just sadness, confusion, and anger,' she wrote.

'I'm sad because we will never get to tag team on mom and dad again and tell each other how much we mean to each other, I'm confused because how can something like this happen to my sweet, caring, and beautiful sister, and I'm angry because a coward took you from us.'

Photos shared with the post showed Tess smiling in a baby photo, snuggling with a cat, doing gymnastics, flashing a peace sign, and posing in front of a large heart mural.

'Sissy I miss you so much, I just want to hold you and tell you how pretty you are, I want to take you outside and practice softball, I want to go on one last family vacation, I want to hear your contagious laugh, and I want you to hear me tell you how much I love you,' she wrote.

Her age could not immediately be confirmed.

Rojelio Torres, 10

Rojelio Torres

Rojelio Torres, 10, was initially reported missing by his father, but on Wednesday was confirmed dead by his family.

A person who said she was the boy's cousin wrote on Twitter: 'It breaks my heart to say my rojelio is now with the angels I'll forever miss you and love you my angel.'

The child's father , Federico Torres, told Houston reporters that he was at work when he learned about the shooting and immediately raced to the school.

'They sent us to the hospital, to the civic center, to the hospital and here again, nothing, not even in San Antonio,' he said. 'They don't tell us anything, only a photo, wait, hope that everything is well.'

Nearly half a day later, cops broke the news to the boy's family.

'Our entire family waited almost 12 hours since the shooting to find out Rojelio Torres, my 10-year-old nephew, was killed in this tragedy,' Torres' aunt, Precious Perez, told KSAT. 'We are devastated and heartbroken. Rojer was a very intelligent, hard-working and helpful person. He will be missed and never forgotten.'

Jayce Carmelo Luevanos, 10

Jayce Luevanos

Jayce Luevanos, 10, died in the shooting along with his ten-year-old cousin, Jailah, the child's mother said Wednesday.

In a Facebook post, uncle Unberto Gonzalez shared photos of both kids while offering a touching tribute.

'My babies going to miss them like crazy!!!,' Gonzalez wrote. 'We luv y'all so much!!! I'm just lost right now!!! Fly high my beautiful Angels!!'

Jailah Nicole Silguero, 10

Jailah Nicole Silguero

Ten-year-old Jailah Nicole Silguero was also killed in the shooting, her mother, Veronica Luevanos, tearfully revealed to Univision Wednesday.

She also lost her 10-year-old nephew Jayce to the tragedy.

She said Jailah loved to dance and film videos on TikTok.

The child reportedly also asked her mom the morning of the shooting if she could stay home from school - a request the now mourning mom rebuffed.

'I took her to school, but she didn't want to go. She told her father, 'Can I stay home?'' Luevanos said, noting that it was not a common occurrence for her daughter to make such a request. 'I think she knew something would happen.'

Luevanos' mom confirmed the loss on Facebook Wednesday.

'Fly high my angels. We're going to miss yall so much,' wrote Veronica Luevanos - whose dad had died just a week earlier.

'I'm so heart broken,' she wrote with a photo of her daughter and nephew.

'My baby I love u so much … fly high baby girl.'

Alithia Ramirez, 10

Alithia Ramirez

Fourth grader Alithia Ramirez was confirmed dead early Wednesday by her father, Ryan Ramirez, who shared a post to Facebook showing the 10-year-old with angel's wings. He had used the same photo the previous day as he pleaded for help finding her after the massacre

He had heartbreakingly used the same photo the previous day as he desperately pleaded for help finding her after the massacre.

'Trying to find my daughter Alithia. I called all the hospitals and nothing,' he wrote at the time.

He also reporters during his frantic search, 'I'm trying to find out where my baby's at.'

Annabell Guadalupe Rodriguez, 10

Annabell Guadalupe Rodriguez

Annabell Guadalupe Rodriguez, 10, was another killed by Ramos Tuesday - along with her cousin, who has yet to be identified.

Annabell's father spent the afternoon after the shooting in frantic search for his daughter.

Speaking to KHOU11 Tuesday, he lamented at how he was at a loss as to what do, having little success with the search.

'They're not letting us in at the hospital right now so we don't know where to go.'

She has since been declared to be among the dead.

Miranda Mathis, 11

Miranda Mathis

Miranda Mathis, 11, was also confirmed as another casualty from the mass shooting early Wednesday, in a Facebook post by an older cousin who earlier that day had posted a desperate plea for help in locating the child.

'My sweet baby cousin we loved u dearly,' Deanna Miller wrote alongside a photo of the child with angel wings.

'I'm so sorry this happen to u baby please keep my family in your prayers,' she grieved.

Miller's kids had also been at the school at the time of the shooting, but survived the attack.

One of her sons told her that they were ushered out of a window by staffers during the attack and subsequently ran to a nearby funeral home after 'he heard the shooter say he was gonna kill all the kids.'

Alexandria 'Lexi' Aniyah Rubio, 10

Alexandria Aniyah Rubio

Alexandria Aniyah Rubio - who was better known to friends as 'Lexi' - was confirmed dead just before midnight on Tuesday.

The ten-year-old was shot dead just hours after posing for a photo with her parents at the school's honor roll ceremony.

Kimberly Mata-Rubio, the girl's mother, wrote of the loss: 'My beautiful, smart, Alexandria Aniyah Rubio was recognized today for All-A honor roll. She also received the good citizen award. We told her we loved her and would pick her up after school. We had no idea this was goodbye.'

Maite Yuleana

Maite Yuleana

Maite Yuleana was another student to die in the attack that had attended the honor roll ceremony just hours before.

A cousin of the girl's mother, Ana Rodriguez, announced the loss Wednesday.

'It is with a heavy heart I come on here on behalf of my cousin Ana who lost her sweet baby girl in yesterday's senseless shooting.

'We are deeply saddened by the lose [sic] of this sweet smart little girl…. God bless and may she R.I.P Maite Rodriguez we love you.'

Another relative shared a photo of Maite with her honor roll certificate.

Her age could not immediately be confirmed.

Jose Flores Jr, 10

Jose Flores

Jose Flores, 10, was also killed in the shooting after attending the honor roll ceremony, where he was pictured triumphantly clutching a certificate celebrating the accomplishment.

Uncle Christopher Salazar confirmed to the Washington Post Wednesday that his 10-year-old nephew was among the dead, after sharing a tribute to the child on Facebook.

'I love you and I miss you,' Salazar wrote in the post.

The boy's father described Jose to CNN as an amazing boy and big brother to his two younger siblings.

'He was always fill of energy,' Jose Flores Sr. said. 'Ready to play till the night.'

He said the boy loved playing baseball and video games.

Jackie Cazares, 10

Jackie Cazares, 10, was another to be killed during the vicious attack at the elementary school.

Her father Jacinto confirmed she lost her life inside her fourth-grade classroom.

'My baby girl has been taken away from my family and I,' the grieving father said in an online post.

'We're devastated in ways I hope no one ever goes through. ... It hurts us to our souls.'

Cazares said his daughter, who was with her cousin, Annabell Rodriguez, when she died, was 'full of life and love'.

Layla Salazar, 10

The 10-year-old student was the last of the slaying victims to be identified.

Vincent Salazar told the Philadelphia Inquirer his young daughter was among those killed.

He said she was 'a lot of fun' and recalled how they sang along to 'Sweet Child O' Mine' by Guns 'n' Roses whenever he drove her to school.

Layla Salazar

Irma Garcia, 46 - fourth grade teacher

Irma Garcia

Irma Garcia, who co-taught with Mireles for the last five year, had been at Robb Elementary for 23 years.

Married to Joe for 24 years, she was a mother of four - Cristian, completing Marine boot camp; Jose, attending Texas State university University; Lyliana, a sophomore in high school; and Alysandra, a 7th grader.

'My tia did not make it, she sacrificed herself protecting the kids in her classroom, i beg of you to keep my family including all of her family in y'all's prayers , IRMA GARCIA IS HER NAME and she died a HERO,' tweeted her nephew John.

'She was loved by many and will truly be missed.'

She was nominated as teacher of the year for the 2018-19 awards, organized by Trinity University.

Eva Mireles, 44 - fourth grade teacher

Eva Mireles

Eva Mireles, a fourth grade teacher, was identified by her family as being one of the staff members shot dead. She had worked in education for 17 years.

Her husband Ruben Ruiz, a veteran detective and SWAT team member currently serving as a police officer with the school district, held regular active shooter drills for the schools - most recently at the end of March.