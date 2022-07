Following a filing for bankruptcy, the founders of a Singaporean cryptocurrency hedge fund called Three Arrows Capital have disappeared, with liquidators now unable to reach them. The liquidation is currently handled by Teneo, and when senior directors Russell Crumpler and Christopher Farmer joined a Zoom call with hedge fund founders Kyle Davies and Su Zhu, the duo simply had their cameras turned off and mics muted the entire time, instead relying on a legal agency to represent them even when questions were directly posed to the two.

MARKETS ・ 4 DAYS AGO