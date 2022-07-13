ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Braves' Travis d'Arnaud: Idle for matinee game

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

D'Arnaud is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's series finale...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

 

FanSided

Braves: 3 former fan favorites available at the trade deadline

These former Atlanta Braves fan favorites should be very much available at this year’s trade deadline. The Atlanta Braves remained mostly intact from the 2021 season into this current campaign with a couple of notable changes. They had several major free agents hit the open market. The most notable was Freddie Freeman.
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

Juan Soto-Will Smith beef continues in Braves' win over Nats

The longstanding beef between Washington Nationals star Juan Soto and Atlanta Braves reliever Will Smith continued Friday night. The two squared off against each other in the ninth inning with bases loaded as the Braves led 8-3. Soto drew the RBI walk — his third walk of the game. Soto...
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

Braves relief arm could be the key to trade deadline decisions

Schultz also reported there is no timetable for Soroka’s return; however, he did throw a bullpen session yesterday. At this point, I think it’s highly unlikely Soroka contributes much at the major-league level this season. The hope should be that he returns and pitches for a month or two without any setbacks, setting him up to come back next season at full strength.
MLB
Yardbarker

This mock draft has Braves taking two of the best players in the SEC

The Braves have a lot of good options on the table going into the 2022 MLB Draft, and they really need to nail this one with an extremely depleted farm system. After flipping Drew Waters and Andrew Hoffman for the 35th pick, the Braves will have some extra draft capital to play with. Armed with five picks in the Top 100, I could see Atlanta going after some high school talent to sign over-slot, but Baseball America has the Braves going with two talented players out of the SEC in their latest mock draft.
ATLANTA, GA
247Sports

Quarterback Bryson Harrison Commits to GSU

Georgia State Football continues to stay hot as the summer sun as another talented play maker joined the Panthers 2023 class as Lassiter High School Quarterback Bryson Harrison verbally committed on Thursday afternoon. He took to Twitter to announce the news:. Harrison is a 6'1, 195lbs Dual Threat Quarterback with...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

Mariners' Carlos Santana: Placed on restricted list

Santana (personal) was placed on the restricted list Friday as he addresses a family emergency. Santana will be away from the team for a few days while with his family, likely making him unavailable until after the All-Star break. Kevin Padlo was recalled from Triple-A Tacoma on Friday to replace him on the active roster.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Phillies' Mickey Moniak: Sent down Saturday

Moniak was optioned to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Saturday. Moniak lost out on consistent at-bats over the last few weeks and will head to the minors after Johan Camargo (knee) was reinstated from the injured list Saturday. Moniak hit .130 with a double, four runs and two RBI over 18 games during his time in the majors.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Phillies' Mark Appel: Optioned to Triple-A

Appel was optioned to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Saturday. Appel joined the Phillies' bullpen in late June and posted a 1.29 ERA and 1.14 WHIP in seven innings over four appearances with the major-league club. However, the right-hander will head back to the minors after Ranger Suarez (back) was reinstated from the 15-day injured list.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Mariners' J.P. Crawford: Remains out

Crawford (finger) remains sidelined Friday against the Rangers, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports. Crawford was scratched Thursday due to a bruised right index finger and will sit for at least one more game. Crawford hopes to return over the weekend, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports, but with just two days remaining before the All-Star break, it's possible he remains out of the lineup in order to give his finger a full week to heal. Dylan Moore starts at shortstop again Friday.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Mariners' Kyle Lewis: Keeps thriving in rehab assignment

Lewis (concussion) played five innings in left field during Triple-A Tacoma's win over Oklahoma City on Friday, going 1-for-3 with three-run home run. Lewis' stint on defense was his second during his rehab assignment and went an inning longer than his initial one Tuesday. The slugging outfielder also left the yard for the fifth time in the last six games, signaling that his timing at the plate is of no concern at this point in the process.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Red Sox's Josh Taylor: Rehab assignment shut down

Taylor (back) had his rehab assignment shut down Saturday, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports. Taylor had a rehab assignment shut down in early May, and his recovery process will slow down once again since he displayed decreased velocity recently. He'll focus on treatment in the near future as he attempts to return to full strength, and it's not yet clear when he'll be able to resume a rehab assignment.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Mets' Starling Marte: Not starting Game 1

Marte isn't starting the first game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Cubs. Marte returned to the lineup Thursday against the Cubs after a four-game absence with a groin injury and went 2-for-5 with a run, an RBI and two strikeouts. Travis Jankowski is taking over in right field and batting eighth.
MLB
CBS Sports

Royals' Collin Snider: Called up Saturday

Snider was recalled from Triple-A Omaha on Saturday. Snider has been in the minors since June 10 but will provide bullpen depth for the shorthanded Royals during their road trip in Toronto. The right-hander has posted a 7.71 ERA and 1.76 WHIP in 21 innings over 27 relief appearances in the big leagues this year.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Angels' David Fletcher: Quiet start to rehab assignment

Fletcher (hip) has gone 1-for-8 with a run scored through three rehab games with Triple-A Salt Lake. Fletcher kicked off the rehab assignment Tuesday, and he's had an uneventful three games thus far. The good news is that the utility man, who underwent surgery to repair the adductor muscles in both legs May 10, was able to play three straight days without suffering any setbacks, starting twice at second base and once as the designated hitter. Fletcher is expected to be ready to return to the Angels on July 28.
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Harrison Bader: Out through All-Star break

Bader (foot) confirmed Thursday that he won't return from the 10-day injured list prior to the All-Star break, Jim Hayes of Bally Sports Midwest reports. Bader has resumed a running program in recent days, but he'll still need at least another week to recover from plantar fasciitis in his right foot. The Cardinals will likely re-evaluate Bader immediately following the break, at which point he could be ready to go out on a minor-league rehab assignment.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Guardians' Franmil Reyes: Not in Friday's lineup

Reyes isn't starting Friday against the Tigers. Reyes is getting a rare day off after going just 1-for-11 with a run, a walk and four strikeouts over the last three games. Josh Naylor will serve as the designated hitter while Owen Miller starts at first base.
CLEVELAND, OH
CBS Sports

Mariners' Jarred Kelenic: Scorching bat at Tacoma

Kelenic has hit .368 with one double, two triples, three home runs, nine RBI, five walks and seven runs over the 24 plate appearances he's logged in the last five games with Triple-A Tacoma. The quest to get Kelenic right at the plate at the Triple-A level before having the...
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Mets' Ender Inciarte: Designated for assignment

Inciarte was designated for assignment by the Mets on Thursday, Tim Healey of Newsday reports. Inciarte joined the major-league roster in late June but drew just one start during his time with the Mets. The 31-year-old went just 1-for-8 with a run over 11 games in the majors but will lose his spot on the 40-man roster after Jeff McNeil (personal) was reinstated from the paternity list Thursday.
QUEENS, NY
CBS Sports

Mets' Jeff McNeil: Back from paternity list

McNeil will be activated from the paternity list ahead of Thursday's matchup with the Cubs, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports. McNeil will return to the lineup after missing three contests for the birth of his son. Since the beginning of July, the 30-year-old has struggled to a .219 average with two doubles, two RBI and five runs, but he'll look to turn that around in the Mets' final series ahead of the All-Star break as they take on the Cubs in a four-game set.
QUEENS, NY

