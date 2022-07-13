Braves' Travis d'Arnaud: Idle for matinee game

Crawford (finger) remains sidelined Friday against the Rangers, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports. Crawford was scratched Thursday due to a bruised right index finger and will sit for at least one more game. Crawford hopes to return over the weekend, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports, but with just two days remaining before the All-Star break, it's possible he remains out of the lineup in order to give his finger a full week to heal. Dylan Moore starts at shortstop again Friday.
Comments / 0