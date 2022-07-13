ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Authorities ID man killed in shooting near Willowbrook

By City News Service
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWILLOWBROOK, Calif. – A man was killed in an apparent vehicle-to-vehicle shooting near Willowbrook, and police Wednesday sought the public’s help to solve the crime. Carlos Hernandez, 48, of Los Angeles,...

