ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Video: Passengers rush to evacuate as United plane catches fire at gate

By Lanie Lee Cook, Nexstar Media Wire
KFOR
KFOR
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4g8m6n_0ge9RZTX00

DENVER ( KDVR ) — A fire broke out under a United Airlines aircraft that had just landed at the Denver airport Tuesday.

UA 1658 traveled from Kansas City, Missouri, and “safely landed” at Denver International Airport around 2:30 p.m., according to airport spokesperson Stephanie Figueroa.

“At the gate, there were reports of smoke and fire under the aircraft. The plane safely made it to the gate where Denver Fire responded and quickly put out the small fire,” Figueroa said.

Neither smoke nor fire was reported from inside the plane.

Sources: Oklahoma County Jail inmate beaten to death by cellmate just 15 minutes after getting locked up

Video from a passenger shows the scene inside the cabin as the flight crew rushed people off the plane, telling them to leave their belongings behind.

Figueroa said emergency slides were deployed at the back of the plane for some passengers to exit, while others were able to leave as normal through the jet bridge.

No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
sentinelcolorado.com

FIELDS: Aurora offering a model solution to Colorado car theft tsunami

Colorado is in the midst of a crime tsunami and is experiencing a tidal wave for both violent and property crime. Not only is Colorado’s crime rate far surpassing similar increases in other major cities, it is now notoriously No. 1 in the nation for car thefts. More cars are stolen per capita in Colorado than any other state in the country, according to the National Insurance Crime Bureau.
AURORA, CO
9NEWS

Serial thieves stole cars at DIA, got arrested, bonded out and started stealing again

9Wants to Know investigated the case of Jordan Eull and Dezirae Moyer that shows the limitations of the justice system in stopping motor vehicle thefts. Late on a Thursday afternoon last August, two car thieves backed a stolen BMW into a parking spot at Park Meadows Mall and went to work – walking around, glancing at shoppers, checking out a Ford pickup parked across the aisle.
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Denver, CO
Crime & Safety
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
City
Denver, CO
City
Rush, CO
City
Oklahoma City, OK
City
Gate, OK
State
Missouri State
Local
Oklahoma Accidents
Denver, CO
Accidents
City
Kansas, OK
Local
Colorado Accidents
Oklahoma City, OK
Accidents
Oklahoma City, OK
Crime & Safety
County
Denver, CO
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
State
Oklahoma State
The Denver Gazette

Woman dies after falling out of kayak in Colorado

The body of a 75-year-old woman from Arvada was recovered from Lake Granby on Wednesday after a kayaking accident that occurred earlier that day, according to the Grand County Sheriff's Office. Officials received a report that a woman had fallen out of her kayak at about 11:30 AM in Cutthroat...
GRANBY, CO
boulderreportinglab.org

‘What am I doing this for?’: Amid another grim season of mass shootings, three former youth gun reform activists from Boulder reflect on why they left the movement

After a mass shooting left 19 children and two teachers dead in a Texas elementary school classroom on May 24, gun violence prevention advocates across the country began their familiar work of organizing rallies and protests to demand changes to gun laws. A little over a month later, an alleged...
BOULDER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Denver Airport#Accident#Denver Fire#Nexstar Media Inc
OutThere Colorado

With an inch of rain per 30 minutes possible, flash flooding concerns widespread in Colorado

A large portion of Colorado's mountainous region is set to be under a flash flood watch for much of the day on Friday as storms move through the state. According to the National Weather Service, the flooding risk encompasses many mountains towns, including Estes Park, Vail, the Steamboat Springs area, Breckenridge, Aspen, Glenwood Springs, and the foothills near Boulder. From 11 AM on Friday until 9 PM, heavy rainfall is expected, possibly falling at a rate of one inch per a 30-to-45-minute span.
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
United Airlines
KRDO

Cities where houses sell fastest near Denver

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here. If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.
DENVER, CO
coloradotimesrecorder.com

Report Argues That Colorado’s 40-Year ‘Experiment’ of Mass Incarceration Has Been a Failure

Two progressive advocacy groups, the Colorado Criminal Justice Reform Coalition and the Prison Policy Initiative, released a detailed report last week arguing that Colorado’s emphasis on incarceration over poverty reduction has hurt low-income neighborhoods and people of color over a 40-year period. “This seminal report is both appalling and...
COLORADO STATE
Denver7 News KMGH

Two people accused of stealing nearly $180,000-worth of vehicles from dealerships in Weld, Larimer counties

GREELEY, Colo. — Two people are accused of stealing $180,000-worth of vehicles from several dealerships in Weld and Larimer counties last year. Last week, a Weld County grand jury indicted Amanda Johnson and Jose Luis Pizarro on more than 50 felony charges related to an auto theft scheme, including one count each of violation of the Colorado Organized Crime Control Act.
WELD COUNTY, CO
KFOR

KFOR

31K+
Followers
12K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Oklahoma's KFOR News Channel 4 covering news and weather in central Oklahoma Looking Out 4 You.

 https://kfor.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy