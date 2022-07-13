Video: Passengers rush to evacuate as United plane catches fire at gate
DENVER ( KDVR ) — A fire broke out under a United Airlines aircraft that had just landed at the Denver airport Tuesday.
UA 1658 traveled from Kansas City, Missouri, and “safely landed” at Denver International Airport around 2:30 p.m., according to airport spokesperson Stephanie Figueroa.
“At the gate, there were reports of smoke and fire under the aircraft. The plane safely made it to the gate where Denver Fire responded and quickly put out the small fire,” Figueroa said.
Neither smoke nor fire was reported from inside the plane.
Video from a passenger shows the scene inside the cabin as the flight crew rushed people off the plane, telling them to leave their belongings behind.
Figueroa said emergency slides were deployed at the back of the plane for some passengers to exit, while others were able to leave as normal through the jet bridge.
