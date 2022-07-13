Father, son shot in dispute over parking spot on Brooklyn street

Photo credit Getty Images

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- A father and son were shot on a Brooklyn street Tuesday evening after getting into a dispute over a parking spot, officials said.

The dispute soon turned bloody when the unidentified man whipped out a firearm and shot the pair at approximately 6:47 p.m. on 95th Street near Rutland Road in East Flatbush, police said.

The Daily News reports that 63-year-old Gabriel Almarales, and his 26-year-old son, Junior Almarales, were sitting on the stoop of their building when they got into an argument with a driver who was waiting for a parking spot.

The dad was shot once in the buttocks and his son was shot in the stomach and back.

EMS rushed the men to Kings County Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials took the gunman into custody for questioning, the NYPD said.

No charges were immediately filed and an investigation remains ongoing.