ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Father, son shot in dispute over parking spot on Brooklyn street

By Kimberly Dole
1010WINS
1010WINS
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20h9w9_0ge9RYao00
Photo credit Getty Images

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- A father and son were shot on a Brooklyn street Tuesday evening after getting into a dispute over a parking spot, officials said.

The dispute soon turned bloody when the unidentified man whipped out a firearm and shot the pair at approximately 6:47 p.m. on 95th Street near Rutland Road in East Flatbush, police said.

The Daily News reports that 63-year-old Gabriel Almarales, and his 26-year-old son, Junior Almarales, were sitting on the stoop of their building when they got into an argument with a driver who was waiting for a parking spot.

The dad was shot once in the buttocks and his son was shot in the stomach and back.

EMS rushed the men to Kings County Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials took the gunman into custody for questioning, the NYPD said.

No charges were immediately filed and an investigation remains ongoing.

Comments / 6

Iris Doveran
3d ago

Parking is hard to find and coming home from work late and having to ride for an hour looking for a spot is frustrating. My husband will look for a spot and stand there until I get there. It's DMV's fault. New York is too congested. They need to up the age to at least 21 for someone to get a car. Then you got these cabs who most aren't legal. They need to get them off the street.

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
1010WINS

Man, 31, found shot to death on Bronx street

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — A 31-year-old man was shot to death in the South Bronx late Friday, and police are searching for the person responsible. Just before midnight, officers arrived at East 162nd Street and Teller Avenue in Melrose for reports of shots fired. Cops said they found...
BRONX, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Brooklyn, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
State
New York State
County
Brooklyn, NY
Daily News

Bronx woman charged with killing her mother

A Bronx woman has been busted for killing her mother inside their Bronx apartment, police said Saturday. Charlene Novoa, 26, was arrested shortly after her mom, Slima Garcia, 66, was found dead inside their Park Ave. apartment near Yankee Stadium in Concourse Village about 6:45 p.m. Friday, according to the NYPD. Garcia was face down on the floor with two deep gashes to her forehead, police ...
BRONX, NY
ABCNY

Driver beaten up by man accusing him of car crash in Brooklyn

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A driver was beaten up by a man who accused the driver of hitting his car Wednesday in Brooklyn. Surveillance video showed four men surrounding a 31-year-old man in front of 920 Montgomery Street in Crown Heights around 4:45 p.m. The victim told police that...
BROOKLYN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parking Spot#Nypd#Violent Crime#Daily News#Ems
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
PIX11

Bronx burning car deaths: What happened to Jesse Parrilla, Nikki Huang

THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — Two months after two 22-year-old friends were found shot to death inside a burning car in the Bronx, questions continue to swirl around what happened the night of their tragic demise. Jesse Parrilla died of gunshot wounds to the head and chest and Nikki Huang was fatally struck in the […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Subway riders on edge after Upper West Side attack

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — In 2022 so far, 1,200 transit crimes have been reported to the NYPD. That’s a 54.4% increase from the same time period in 2021, when 777 crimes were reported. The latest attack: A stabbing on the Upper West Side. Police said a 62-year-old man was riding the train about […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

Bronx woman fatally stabbed, husband arrested in murder: NYPD

BEDFORD PARK, the Bronx (PIX11) — A woman was found fatally stabbed inside her Bedford Park apartment building on Thursday, and her husband was taken into custody, according to authorities. Police responding to a 911 call around 10:50 a.m. found Monica Akua, 52, unresponsive with multiple stab wounds inside her high-rise apartment building on West […]
BRONX, NY
1010WINS

1010WINS

New York City, NY
35K+
Followers
12K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from NYC.

 https://www.audacy.com/1010wins

Comments / 0

Community Policy