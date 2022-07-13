Saints Training Camp: UDFAs Who Have a Great Opportunity

Which Saints undrafted rookie free agents have the best chance to crack the roster?

Traditionally, the Saints have had a stellar track history when it comes to hitting on undrafted rookie free agents, but last year was a bit of a miss. Of the 11 players New Orleans added last May following the NFL Draft, only Bryce Thompson and Dylan Soehner (PUP) are on the team. Three other players are still in the league: Josiah Bronson (Cowboys), Trill Williams (Dolphins), and Nolan Cooney (Cardinals), while others moved on to the CFL and USFL.

The team added some 17 undrafted rookies after the draft process this year, and some bounced really quickly. Going into training camp at the end of the month, here's a look at the players who have the best outlooks and situations.

Jun 14, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Abram Smith (33) runs drills during minicamp at the New Orleans Saints Training Facility. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Abram Smith

The running back outlook is a bit cloudy for the Saints going into training camp, particularly with who backs up Alvin Kamara and Mark Ingram. Currently, Devine Ozigbo, Dwayne Washington, and Tony Jones Jr. would be the players who look to crack the roster, but how New Orleans tackles this spot will be really intriguing.

For now, we sit and wait with how Kamara's legal process plays out. New Orleans tried to get in veteran David Johnson for training camp after a successful minicamp tryout, but they couldn't agree on money. They could still add a veteran while practices are going on, and you should fully expect them to bring in players for tryouts. The team could also trade for a back or pick up someone who doesn't make another team's final roster.

As for Abram Smith, the early looks at him have been promising. He has a very unique background from his time at Baylor, converting to a linebacker due to team needs and then going back to running back to set the school's single-season record for rushing yards. The special teams upside coupled with a style of running that's reminiscent to Ingram's could really go a long way for Smith.

Lucas Krull

There's been a ton of buzz for Krull ever since the team added him after the draft. Needless to say, the opportunity is there for the Saints at the tight end position. Krull came in and had an impressive rookie minicamp and then followed it up with some good things in OTAs and mandatory minicamp.

Taysom Hill's return window will be something to monitor here, and we've talked about players like Nick Vannett who have to deliver in training camp already. Krull looks to be a good receiving threat, which is something the Saints desperately missed last season.

Lewis Kidd

He's a very versatile offensive lineman and got a good bit of work in with the second-team at right tackle. Most of the focus is around the left tackle battle between James Hurst and Trevor Penning, with Landon Young being the primary backup to Ryan Ramczyk. Kidd could make things interesting with his ability to kick inside, and the depth is an area where New Orleans needs a little attention with the way things played out last season.

May 14, 2022; New Orleans, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints safety Smoke Monday (28) during rookie camp at the New Orleans Saints Training Facility. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Stock Watch

Smoke Monday - He faces an uphill battle with a really loaded safety group and has been a pretty good presence on special teams. At worst case, he has practice squad potential. In speaking with him at minicamp, one of the things he has really been focused on is soaking up all the knowledge.

- He faces an uphill battle with a really loaded safety group and has been a pretty good presence on special teams. At worst case, he has practice squad potential. In speaking with him at minicamp, one of the things he has really been focused on is soaking up all the knowledge. Rashid Shaheed - Getting on the field will be a big step for Shaheed, as he's been out of action due to his recovery from a ACL injury. He has a ton of Deonte Harty vibes to him, and will be someone to watch during camp. Harty is wanting a new contract, which is a situation to watch. It's entirely too premature to talk about his replacement right now, but Shaheed checks a lot of boxes.

- Getting on the field will be a big step for Shaheed, as he's been out of action due to his recovery from a ACL injury. He has a ton of Deonte Harty vibes to him, and will be someone to watch during camp. Harty is wanting a new contract, which is a situation to watch. It's entirely too premature to talk about his replacement right now, but Shaheed checks a lot of boxes. Dai'Jean Dixon - Dixon could push someone like Kawaan Baker for a spot, but it's going to be a tough road ahead at wide receiver with such a deep depth chart. There's a lot to like about the local guy, and if you haven't checked out Kyle T. Mosley's interview with him , then you should. Gunner work could be his best friend in camp.

- Dixon could push someone like Kawaan Baker for a spot, but it's going to be a tough road ahead at wide receiver with such a deep depth chart. There's a lot to like about the local guy, and if you haven't checked out Kyle T. Mosley's interview with him , then you should. Gunner work could be his best friend in camp. Daniel Whelan - Consider this an honorable mention, and this will be prefaced by saying it will be hard to see anyone taking a job from Blake Gillikin. However, Whelan has been really impressing with his punting. Some team will need a punter, and Whelan could end up being a solution.

