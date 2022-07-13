ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joel Corry on what went into how the Browns structured Deshaun Watson's contract

By The Ken Carman Show With Anthony Lima
Former agent Joel Corry discussed various sports contracts including the Watson contract. What happens if Watson is suspended for the full year compared to 12 games? What's next for Sexton? Is LeBron looking into Cleveland?

