Windsor man charged in hospital threat

South Windsor, Conn./WTIC Radio - South Windsor police have charged a man with making a threat against Mount Sinai Hospital in Hartford.

Connor Zawasky, 24, of Windsor is charged.

Police say Zawasky's arrest stems from a report on June 8 in which he allegedly told his counselor he planned to obtain a pistol permit, purchase a firearm, and kill staff members at Mount Sinai.

Zawasky turned himself in on Tuesday, according to police.

He was served with a Risk Protection Order, meaning he is barred from buying, receiving or purchasing a firearm, ammunition or deadly weapon pending a hearing in Hartford Superior Court.

Zawasky is also due in court in Manchester July 27 on threatening charges.

He is currently free on a $2,500 bond.