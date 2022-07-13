Elden Ring Publisher Targeted By Hackers

Twitch has spent years as the platform of choice for streamers, rising from a simple spinoff of a broadcasting site to a company Amazon shelled out $970 million to acquire (via Business Insider). Twitch is largely responsible for kicking off video game livestreaming as a pop culture mainstay. However, as noted by The Washington Post, Twitch seemingly grew too comfortable in its market position and began offering increasingly unfavorable contracts. Because of this, YouTube has started to look better than Twitch for many streamers, which has led to popular names like Sykkuno, LilyPichu, and Myth to change platforms. One popular streamer, however, has argued that attracting big names with handsome contracts may not be enough, and that even experienced Twitch streamers might have a hard time adjusting to YouTube.
