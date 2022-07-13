ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Elden Ring Publisher Targeted By Hackers

By John Buday
 3 days ago
Cases of bad actors leveraging ransomware and blackmailing companies by hacking into their systems and stealing precious data have kept the Federal Bureau of Investigation busy. Among the bad actors out there, BlackCat has extorted more than 60 entities across the globe (via the FBI). Also known as ALPHV, the ransomware...

