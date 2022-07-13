Elden Ring Publisher Targeted By Hackers

Fans of the "Pokémon" franchise know the name of the game at this point: Catch 'em all, battle your rivals, be the very best, rinse and repeat. When a popular series of video games (and anime and manga and movies) has been going strong for nearly three decades, it's easy to feel like you've seen it all. Even with more recent games like "Pokémon Legends: Arceus" switching things up a bit, fans have been wondering when the "Pokémon" brand will be willing to really shake things up and try something new. Well, that answer may be on the way in the form of a reality TV series based around the best selling "Pokémon" Trading Card Game.

