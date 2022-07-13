ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flat Rock, MI

Shotgun-wielding man arrested for non-fatal shooting at Downriver mobile home park

By WWJ Newsroom
WWJ News Radio
WWJ News Radio
 3 days ago
FLAT ROCK (WWJ) — Downriver police confirmed one man is in custody after they say he shot another man and led police on a chase Tuesday evening.

Flat Rock police said they became aware of the incident just before 8 p.m. on July 12 after they received a call about a white male suspect shooting a shotgun while running in 24000 block of Chippewa Dr.

Authorities then received a second emergency call from a person who said a male with a gunshot wound was in their home at the Deerfield Estates Mobile Home Park in Flat Rock.

The caller said the victim needed an ambulance.

When officers arrived on scene, they saw a man matching the suspect description driving off in a maroon Chevy pick-up truck. Police began to pursue the suspect out of the mobile home park and out on Peters Road.

According to police, the suspect led officers east on Vreeland Road toward I-75. The pursuit continued onto Hall Road and Gibraltar Road.

The suspect tried to flee onto southbound I-75 when he lost control of his truck and ended up in high weeds, officials said.

Police arrested the man and found a shotgun in his truck.

Flat Rock police said the victim, identified as a 55-year-old man, was taken to Beaumont Hospital — the gunshot wound he sustained caused non life-threatening injuries, authorities confirmed.

The suspect, a 52-year-old male, was also taken to Beaumont Hospital for minor injuries.

Police are not releasing any other information about the suspect or the victim at this time.

The incident remains under investigation, but police said there is no threat to the public and no other suspects are being sought in connection to the case.

WWJ News Radio

WWJ News Radio

