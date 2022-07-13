ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
National French Fry Day freebies: Who is giving away free French fries?

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
KRMG
KRMG
 3 days ago
French fry aficionados, today is your day. No matter if you like fries with salt, ketchup, mayo or drowned with gravy or cheese (or both), Wednesday marks National French Fry Day and restaurants across the country are giving away free fries in honor of the holiday.

Take a look at the deals in which you can partake. Remember it is subject to availability and it is best to check with your local locations to see if they’re participating in the promotions.

Mc Donald’s

McDonald’s is giving away free large orders of fries. No purchase is necessary, but they have to be ordered through the McDonald’s app and customers must participate in the MyMcDonald’s Rewards loyalty program, CNN reported.

Burger King

Burger King has a promotion that runs through the end of 2022, where Royal Perks members can get free fries with any purchase, CNET reported. The free fries are limited to one a week.

Burger King is also giving away a free order of chicken fries with any $3 purchase, People magazine reported.

Wendy’s

Wendy’s is giving away free fries with a specific purchase and the item that needs to be ordered will change throughout the week. Customers must use the Wendy’s app and be a part of the company’s loyalty program, CNN reported.

Checkers and Rally’s

Checkers and Rally’s is petitioning to have National French Fry Day moved to a Friday each year. If you sign the petition, you’ll get a coupon for free medium fries, CNET reported. Like the other companies, you must enroll in a rewards program.

Charleys

Charleys Cheesesteaks is giving away free fries with a purchase of a cheesesteak when using the company’s rewards app, People magazine reported.

Elevation Burger

Elevation Burger is giving away free fries with any purchase when Grubhub is used to place an order. The promotion runs through July 19.

Fatburger

You can get free fries from Fatburger — either the Fat or Skinny varieties, but not sweet potato ones — until July 19. Just ask for the free fries if you’re ordering in person or use “FrenchFryDay22″ online.

Sonic

Sonic is giving away free medium fries or tater tots with any in-app purchase, People magazine reported.

Hot Dog on a Stick

Customers will get a free surprise with a purchase of fries at Hot Dog on a Stick. The surprises could either be a free stick with a lemonade purchase or $5 off an order of $15.

Wayback Burgers

Wayback Burgers is giving away free regular fries with the purchase of a burger or sandwich, when ordered through the app.

White Castle

White Castle is giving out coupons to use in its stores or a code, FRYDAY, to use online to get free small fries with any purchase, People magazine reported.

