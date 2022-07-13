Wednesday’s Child: Zamare

Photo credit Adoption Center

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — Zamare is a bright, resilient and caring 14-year-old boy who likes to have fun. He enjoys being exactly the person he's become, declaring, “I like to be me.”

He aspires to become a professional basketball or football player, but he is also entertaining the thought of serving the country by entering the military after high school.

His ideal family would be one with children — either younger or older — so he can build instant memories.

“It can be a younger brother, it can be middle, it can be older. It don’t really matter to me,” he said.

Zamare has wide-ranging interests, including video games, sports and cooking. He especially enjoys helping out and prepping in the kitchen. His favorite meals include anything related to breakfast and lunch, like bacon, eggs, hotdogs and waffles.

“He’s a smart kid,” said Alicia Randall, who is helping Zamare find a permanent and loving home. “He’s kind, he’s sweet, he’s loving.

“Once someone gets the chance to sit down and talk to him, it’ll be a gift for them to have Zamare in their home.”

Contact Tiara McIntosh at the Adoption Center at 267-443-1875 for more information about Zamare or any other Wednesday’s Child.

The Adoption Center is a private, nonprofit organization that creates permanent environments for children in foster care through public awareness, advocacy, family-finding and well-organized adoption events to spark and sustain the strongest placements. Learn more at adopt.org.