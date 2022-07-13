2022 Barracuda Championship TV schedule: How to watch on Golf Channel

He’s the hero we need right now, but don’t deserve. Golf’s current white knight, Rory McIlroy, opened the 150th Open Championship with a scintillating 6-under 66 over the Old Course at St. Andrews, delighting the over 40,000 attendant fans and millions more worldwide hoping to see him win his first major championship in eight years and his second Claret Jug. On a mild, sunny and calm morning, McIlroy posted seven birdies, including bookends at Nos. 1 and 18 and three consecutive at hole Nos. 5, 6 and 7 -- a notably difficult stretch of the golf course. His opening birdie featured a 54-foot, downhill and double-breaking birdie putt that tumbled into a cup cut dangerously close to the edge of Swilcan Burn.

