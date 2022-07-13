ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Truckee, CA

2022 Barracuda Championship TV schedule: How to watch on Golf Channel

By Golf News Net
thegolfnewsnet.com
 3 days ago

The 2022 Barracuda Championship marks the return of the PGA Tour to California, with the Tour playing the event at Tahoe Mt. Club in Truckee, Calif. The Barracuda Championship TV schedule is something a lot of golf fans have come to know with Golf Channel and CBS...

thegolfnewsnet.com

