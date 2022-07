First responders were called to the scene of a two-vehicle accident near the intersection of West Main and Sycamore Streets at approximately 12:45 p.m., on Friday. The drivers of both vehicles were transported from the scene to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. Taylor County EMS and the Grafton Fire Department responded to the scene, and Grafton Police Officer Maley is conducting the investigation.

GRAFTON, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO