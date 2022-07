One of European golf’s heroes, Ian Poulter, was booed as he was introduced on the first tee at St. Andrews earlier this morning. In something not akin to coincidence, Poulter, one of the two-dozen LIV players in the field, was given a very early tee-time away from the main television coverage and seemed rattled by the unexpected reception from the crowd, so much so that he almost hit his tee shot OB.

