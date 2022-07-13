Harvester to welcome Josh Ritter in September

When Charles Lafayette Andrews married Carrie Lovelace in 1893, they could never have imagined what life would hold for their descendants in 2022. In June, more than 100 members of nine branches of this Pittsylvania County family tree traveled from near and far to gather at the family home place to learn about the past and to share stories of the present. This summer marks the fifth time the Andrews family has come together since 2008, and members already are looking forward to the next reunion in three years.

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO