Harvester to welcome Josh Ritter in September

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - An employee of a Roanoke restaurant has been infected with hepatitis A, according to the Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts (RCAHD). Once the diagnosis was confirmed, the health department inspected and interviewed employees of the restaurant, and determined that although the employee worked during the infectious period for hepatitis A (June 20 - July 6, 2022) in this case, the employee did not handle food. RCAHD says the restaurant’s management team is cooperating with the investigation.
