Rocky Mount, VA

Harvester to welcome Josh Ritter in September

Smith Mountain Eagle
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmericana singer/songwriter Josh Ritter will make a stop at Harvester Performance Center in Rocky Mount on Saturday, Sept. 24. Hailing from Moscow, Idaho, Ritter was named one...

www.smithmountaineagle.com

