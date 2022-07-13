ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cubs fan correctly predicted 2016 World Series title 23 years earlier

By WBBM Newsradio Staff Report
Nov 2, 2016; Chicago, IL, USA; A general view of the marquee after game seven of the 2016 World Series against the Cleveland Indians outside of Wrigley Field. Cubs won 8-7. Photo credit Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports

SPRINGFIELD (WBBM NEWSRADIO) - Much of Cubs fandom probably never thought they would witness their beloved team winning a World Series in their lifetime, but one fan can lay claim that he saw it coming years ago.

Die-hard Cubs fan Dave Heinzel of Springfield was moving old boxes out of his parents’ home to an auction site when he discovered a small piece of yellow paper wedged behind a picture frame.

Written on the note, dated from 1993, was a wager the 16-year-old Heinzel made with his little sister Sally. Heinzel bet that if the Cubs won the World Series in 2016, Sally would have to pay him $5. The winner of the bet- Dave- as the Cubs of course ended their 108 year title drought, on November 2, 2016, knocking off Cleveland in game 7, by the score of 8-7 in 10 innings. Heinzel, believe it or not, even wrote down the correct score and the stipulation that the clincher would end in extra innings.

“It was a surprise to find it,” Heinzel told WCIA-TV in Champaign. “I was just as baffled as everybody else must be by it.”

Heinzel said he and his sister did not remember making the bet, but after finding the note, she did give him his $5. He did not take sole credit for his bold 23-year-old prediction, explaining that his bet was probably influenced by “Back to the Future Part II,” which had a scene set in 2015 that the Cubs had won it all.

Before you declare Heinzel another Nostradamus, it should be noted that Heinzel scribbled down that the Cubs would beat the Phillies, which is impossible under current league alignment.

Sports
