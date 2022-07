I love when I can end the week by reading something super positive about something someone in Michigan did to make someone's week. I think we all know the anxiety and stress of losing something like our phone or our wallet, especially when we have credit cards, cash, and other belongings in it. One such thing happened to a woman, Mariah Nicole, who was visiting Frankfort, near Traverse City. She had lost her wallet while on vacation and ended up having to leave it behind when she returned home to Green Bay.

TRAVERSE CITY, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO