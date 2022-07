We have a great slate of baseball on right before the All-Star break. We really have a feel for who most of these teams are as we reach the unofficial halfway point. So, we can not only hit on our bets by the game, we can hit on them by the inning. We know who is hot and who is not, which is all you need for a well placed No Run First Inning and Yes Run First Inning bet.

GAMBLING ・ 4 HOURS AGO