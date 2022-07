The Golden State Warriors have been mentioned as a potential landing spot for Kevin Durant. But there might be a hurdle in his possible return to the Dubs. Ric Bucher wrote a column for FOX Sports that was published on Tuesday regarding the KD trade situation. Bucher says that Steph Curry has been actively recruiting Durant to return to Golden State. However, Bucher says it’s team owner Joe Lacob who would need to be swayed to add Durant.

