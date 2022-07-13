ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Skate 4 devs kindly ask folks to stop playing a leaked build

By Toussaint Egan
Polygon
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFans of Skate, the extreme skateboarding sports game series from Electronic Arts, are champing at the bit to play the upcoming sequel first announced back in 2020. So much, in fact, they’re playing an internal build of the game that recently leaked, and the developers kindly want them to...

www.polygon.com

Comments / 0

Related
HappyGamer

The Elder Scrolls 6 release date revealed due to Skyrim

Due to the cult open-world action game Skyrim, we managed to find out the release date of the expected The Elder Scrolls 6 from Bethesda. The developers of the long-awaited continuation of the legendary The Elder Scrolls VI franchise do not want to share any details of the game and are not even in a hurry to name the release year, so the fans themselves are looking for at least some way to determine the approximate release window.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Highly-Anticipated Nintendo Switch RPG Now Also Coming to PS4 and PS5

A highly-anticipated Nintendo Switch game is now also coming to PS4 and PS5, in addition to PC. In gaming, the RPG genre is one of the most popular genres. Within the RPG genre, the action-RPG is probably the most common. However, there was an era in gaming when the turn-based RPG was THE RPG. The heyday of the turn-based RPG is long gone though. The genre still lives on, but not with the same significance. That said, one of the most anticipated indie games in the industry right now is a turn-based RPG, and it's called Sea of Stars. Previously, it was announced for the PC and Nintendo Switch only, but recently this changed with developer Sabotage Studio announcing that when the game launches in 2023 it will do so also on PS4 and PS5. Unfortunately, there's nothing more specific beyond "2023" in regards to the release date. What those looking forward to the game did get though is a new trailer.
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

EA’s new Skate is free to play

The creative team behind Electronic Arts’ new Skate — the first new entry in more than a decade — revealed more details about their skateboarding game on Thursday, including its full name: Skate. Just Skate, though EA stylizes it with a period. (“It’s Skate. Period,” the developer said.)
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Grubb
DBLTAP

Elden Ring 'Barbarians of the Badlands' DLC Seemingly Leaked

An image circulating social media Tuesday has seemingly leaked the title and release date for FromSoftware's first piece of Elden Ring DLC. Elden Ring: Barbarians of the Badlands Release Date Information. As shown in the image, Elden Ring: Barbarians of the Badlands is seemingly set to be release in Q3...
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Square Enix's new 'real-time' RPG out in September

The Diofield Chronicle has a demo in August too, and your save will carry over. Square Enix has announced its new strategy RPG game, The Diofield Chronicle, is arriving on Steam on September 22. The game's Steam page is here (opens in new tab) and a demo will be released August 10, the save data from which can be carried-over to the full game.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar

The most tragic NPC in Elden Ring was forgotten due to a typo

An Elden Ring modder has discovered a tragically forgotten NPC who's doomed to toil in obscurity due to an unfortunate typo. During the first phase of the boss fight in Raya Lucaria against Rennala, you have to deal with a room full of 'sweetings,' young scholars who crawl around and harass you as you fight the Queen of the Full Moon herself. Several times throughout the fight, Rennala will call on three of these sweetings to form a bubble shield around her.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Devs#Ea#Sports Game#Skateboarding#Video Game#Electronic Arts
HappyGamer

Blizzard Has Officially Announced That We Did Not Expect Dragonflight Until 2023

The ninth expansion to the MMO World of Warcraft, Dragonflight, is coming out later this year and is available for pre-order now. In Dragonflight we have to visit the mysterious Dragon Isles. Players will learn a lot about the history of the ancient dragons and their kingdom, as well as understand what happened to the dragons in the last 10,000 years, and finally try to make alliances with them to face new threats.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

PS5 and PS4 Finally Getting Popular Xbox Console Exclusive

Those who own a PlayStation 5 or PlayStation 4 console are soon going to finally be able to play a popular game that has been a console exclusive to Xbox for over two years at this point. In a general sense, it's never that surprising to see third-party-published games make the transition from one console to another after a long enough period of time. With this title in mention, though, some fans on PlayStation have been waiting roughly a decade for it to finally become available in their own region.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

GTA Online's Next Update Will Let Players Join Law Enforcement

Rockstar Games has begun teasing its next GTA Online update and confirmed that it will center around players joining law enforcement. GTA Online is an absolute juggernaut of a game and has managed to last three console generations and sustain itself as one of the most popular online games. Not only do people get to live out their criminal fantasies within Rockstar's virtual world, but they also get to just have unregulated fun. There are so many activities to partake in within the game and it keeps getting bigger every year with nightclubs, islands, celebrities, and much more As of right now, it doesn't seem like there's an end in sight for the game despite Rockstar recently stating that it is knee-deep in development on the next Grand Theft Auto game and is pouring a ton of development resources into the game.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
Ars Technica

EA pulls a “reverse Ubisoft,” makes some old BioWare DLC free

Single-player downloadable content for the PC versions of Dragon Age: Origins, Dragon Age II, Mass Effect 2, and Mass Effect 3 will be available for free going forward. The change—which EA is announcing via apparent emails to some Origin users—comes alongside the pending shutdown of the BioWare Points digital currency system.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Aliens is finally getting a new singleplayer 'action horror' game

Aliens: Fireteam was a decent third-person cooperative shooter, and Aliens: Dark Descent looks like a promising top-down cooperative shooter, but both share a critical problem: neither resemble Alien Isolation, one of the tensest, most terrifying horror games ever made. With the announcement of a new singleplayer Aliens game today, there's renewed hope (at least, by me) that we'll get something a little closer in spirit to that 2014 masterpiece.
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Bayonetta 3 devs say you don’t have to take her clothes off to have a good time

The Bayonetta series is known equally for its white-knuckle character-based action as much as it is for its heroine getting nearly naked every time she summons a hirsute demon to theatrically feast on her foes. For players who are turned off by the latter, developer PlatinumGames is offering a new option in Bayonetta 3: Naive Angel Mode. That’s the cheeky way of saying you can keep Bayonetta’s clothes on for a more modest gameplay experience.
VIDEO GAMES
FanSided

Fortnite and Magic the Gathering have finally crossed paths

The world of Fortnite and Magic the Gathering collide in a new card set. Are you someone who enjoys both Magic the Gathering card game and the Fortnite video game franchise? Well, you may be in luck as the franchises are teaming up for a new set of cards that players can not only collect but use in upcoming card tournaments.
HOBBIES
Digital Trends

Delisted Metal Gear games are returning to digital storefronts

It looks like Konami is going to relist some Metal Gear games onto digital storefronts again after having previously taken them down. The news comes by way of a tweet from the official Metal Gear Twitter account. “The ‘METAL GEAR’ series released on July 13, 1987, celebrated its 35th anniversary...
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Sega’s new mini Mega Drive gets some great game additions (and cool curiosities)

Days after Sega announced that its Mega Drive Mini 2 retro console is headed to North America, where it will be known as the Sega Genesis Mini 2, the company confirmed a batch of new games that will be packed into the Japanese version of the device. That includes new Sega CD titles like Capcom’s Final Fight CD and Game Arts’ Lunar: The Silver Star and Lunar: Eternal Blue. It also includes a few curiosities, like the Japan-only arcade game Sanrin San-chan (aka Mr. Tricycle, aka Spatter) that will make its console debut.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

‘Old School RuneScape’ developers discuss the highlights and pitfalls of letting players choose content

In 2007, Jagex had a riot on its hands. In an effort to combat gold sellers in RuneScape, the Cambridge-based studio had removed Player versus Player (PvP) from the MMO’s deadliest area and placed stringent trade restrictions on players looking to buy and sell goods. Needless to say, the community wasn’t happy – players felt like they were being penalised for the actions of RuneScape‘s seedier side – and it wasn’t long before thousands of players were up in arms, rioting in the in-game city of Falador and co-ordinating mass log-off protests.
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

Skate Leak Attracts Freeloaders, EA Asks Politely for Them to Stop

Leakers on Discord have recently gotten their hands on an officially unofficial version of EA's newest Skate project. The upcoming game has yet to formally announce a release date, or even timeline, although select fans have been invited to test the game through an insider program. The good news for...
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy