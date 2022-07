Building off its run to the second round of the 2021 NCAA tournament, the Virginia Tech women's soccer team is beyond proud to welcome each and every member of its 2022 signing class as part of the next generation in its program-long tradition of family. During the weeks to come, Tech will eagerly introduce its newest class of Hokies one by one as the program excitingly looks forward to its return to the pitch.

BLACKSBURG, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO