Rising: July 13, 2022

Uvalde footage LEAKED, mayor BLASTS reporters as ‘Chickensh*t’ for releasing video

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave react to newly leaked footage from the Uvalde school shooting.

Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin, Jr., second from left, speaks to residents during a city council meeting, Tuesday, July 12, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

BREAKING NEWS: Inflation hits 40 YEAR HIGH at 9.1%; gas, groceries hit hardest

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave react to news that inflation hit a historic new high in June.

President Joe Biden speaks at the White House Congressional Picnic on the South Lawn of the White House, Tuesday, July 12, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Briahna Joy Gray: Are We ALLOWED To Protest Elites?

Briahna Joy Gray criticizes the Right for hypocrisy on issues of free speech.

FILE – Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, Sept. 27, 2018. In one form or another, every Supreme Court nominee is asked during Senate hearings about his or her views of the landmark abortion rights ruling that has stood for a half century. Now, a draft opinion obtained by Politico suggests that a majority of the court is prepared to strike down the Roe v. Wade decision from 1973, leaving it to the states to determine a woman’s ability to get an abortion. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, Pool, File)

Kim Iversen: NYC prepares residents for NUCLEAR ATTACK in new PSA

Kim Iversen argues that the fact that New York City released on what to do if there is a nuclear attack shows there needs to be a wakeup call on how Washington is handling the War in Ukraine.

Trump’s popularity with non-college educated voters SPELLS TROUBLE for DeSantis: Panel

Journalist Jordan Chariton and Newsweek contributor Denise Long weigh in on a new poll showing that non-college educated GOP voters support Donald Trump over Ron DeSantis.

FILE – Former President Donald Trump speaks at the Road to Majority conference June 17, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. The Georgia investigation into potential criminal interference in the 2020 election is heating up. Prosecutors are trying to force allies and advisers of former President Donald Trump to come to Atlanta to testify before a special grand jury. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File) FILE – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks to supporters and members of the media after a bill signing on Nov. 18, 2021, in Brandon, Fla. On Friday, July 8, 2022, The Associated Press reported on stories circulating online incorrectly claiming DeSantis has signed a bill requiring college students and professors to register their political views with the state. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara, File)

Report: Kathy Hochul BURIES New York Probe Into Andrew Cuomo’s Nursing Home DISASTER

New York State Assemblyman Ron Kim discusses accusations that New York Governor Kathy Hochul is ‘dragging her feet’ on investigating her former boss, Andrew Cuomo.

FILE – New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during a news conference at New York’s Yankee Stadium on July 26, 2021. A report released Thursday, July 7, 2022, by an independent law firm hired to investigate details surrounding Cuomo’s book deal, found that he improperly used state employees and resources for the $5.1 million book deal in 2020. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File) FILE – New York Gov. Kathy Hochul speaks to reporters about legislation passed during a special legislative session in the Red Room at the state Capitol, July 1, 2022, in Albany, N.Y. As President Joe Biden runs up against the limits of what he can do on abortion, gun control and other issues without larger Democratic majorities in Congress, some in his party want more fire and boldness than the president’s acknowledgement of their frustration and calls imploring people to vote in November.(AP Photo/Hans Pennink, File)

James Webb telescope could reveal ALIEN LIFE with infrared tech: Dr. Avi Loeb

Professor of science at Harvard University, Dr. Avi Loeb, breaks down newly released images of space.

This image released by NASA on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, shows the edge of a nearby, young, star-forming region NGC 3324 in the Carina Nebula. Captured in infrared light by the Near-Infrared Camera (NIRCam) on the James Webb Space Telescope, this image reveals previously obscured areas of star birth, according to NASA. (NASA, ESA, CSA, and STScI via AP)

Sen. Hawley, law professor GO VIRAL for spat over ‘person with a capacity for pregnancy’

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave react to a viral confrontation between Senator Josh Hawley and a Berkeley law professor.