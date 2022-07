DALLAS — This has to have been the least-dramatic contract negotiation in recent Cowboys history. So little noise has been made in the case of Dalton Schultz that you’d be forgiven if you didn’t know the Dallas tight end had been angling for a new contract. But as the clock struck 4 p.m. ET on July 15, the NFL’s franchise tag deadline is here, and the Cowboys’ veteran must now play the 2022 season on his $10.9 million franchise tender.

DALLAS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO