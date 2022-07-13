What Illinois athletics looks to gain with the addition of USC and UCLA

Class of 2024 forward Rob Dockery was offered by Rutgers basketball on Thursday night as Rutgers joins the recruitment of the Washington D.C. standout. A four-star at Woodrow Wilson, the 6-foot-7 Dockery is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 53 player in the nation and the No. 16 small forward. His offer list includes LSU and Maryland among others. Dockery tweeted about the offer on Thursday night. Blessed to receive an offer from Rutgers University #RHoops pic.twitter.com/9UsS1IiOjD — Rob Dockery (@robdockery2) July 14, 2022 Last season he averaged 14 points and 5.3 rebounds per game. A very good scorer, the most impressive part of Dockery’s game might just be his defense. He uses his length well for his on-and-off the ball defending. He has a good understanding of passing lanes and is a difficult defender to break down. Earlier this week, head coach Steve Pikiell sent out an offer to class of 2024 Vyctorious Miller. RelatedNorthern exposure: Ron Harper Jr. signs two-way contract with the Toronto Raptors A five-star recruit, Miller is one of the top recruits in the nation and is a consensus top-10 player in the country.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 1 DAY AGO