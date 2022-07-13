ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Hickman beats Nebraska City twice Tuesday for Area championship

By Ryan Bier
News Channel Nebraska
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAUBURN - With its backs against the wall after an opening round loss to the Nebraska City Post 8 Juniors, the Post 105 Hickman Titans rallied for five wins in four days, including back-to-back wins Tuesday night to claim the B-1 Junior Area Tournament title at Tushla Field to advance to...

rivercountry.newschannelnebraska.com

Comments / 0

Related
KSNB Local4

2022 Cornhusker State Games Mystery Torchlighter revealed

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Jordy Bahl, a key member of Oklahoma University’s 2022 NCAA National Championship Softball team and the NFCA 2022 National Freshman of the Year in softball, was introduced Friday night as the 2022 Cornhusker State Games Mystery Torchlighter. The Papillion, Nebraska native, who just a year...
PAPILLION, NE
KSNT News

Washburn Rural’s Emmerson Cope commits to University of Nebraska

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Centennial League’s softball player of the year will continue her dominance in college. Emmerson Cope announced her commitment to the University of Nebraska on July 11. She chose UNL over Wichita State, North Texas, Iowa State and South Dakota State. “Being able to grow not only as a softball player, but […]
TOPEKA, KS
klkntv.com

Lincoln-based firefighter breaks ax-throwing world record

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Lincoln-based firefighter, Jesse Rood, broke the ax-throwing world record on Friday night at the opening ceremonies of the 38th annual Cornhusker State Games. After training for months, the Seward native threw the ax 90 feet, beating the previous record of 75 feet. “It feels...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

USAC Midwest Midget Championship return to Jefferson County Speedway

FAIRBURY, NE — The Jefferson County Fair’s return means one of the biggest United States Auto Club (USAC) events of the summer is back in southeast Nebraska. "With their horsepower to pound-weight rating on any kind of race car, they're one of the fastest, most exciting dirt track cars you'll ever see around any part of the country," Co-promoter Jim Criner said.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Titans#Baseball#Sports#Auburn#Rbi
KETV.com

Nebraska tight end Thomas Fidone II working his way back from injury

LINCOLN, Neb. — In two consecutive springs, Nebraska tight end Thomas Fidone II has suffered a knee injury. The redshirt freshman was highly touted coming out of high school at Lewis Central, but those injuries have slowed his progress and potential. Despite those setbacks, Fidone said he's focused on...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Several roads to close for Omaha Triathlon

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Several roads will be closed for the Omaha Triathlon this Sunday. According to the Douglas County Engineer, several county roads in the northeast of Omaha will be closed for the Omaha Triathlon. The triathlon will take place on roads near Glenn Cunningham Lake. Drivers in the...
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Allen Ray Boyer

Allen Ray Boyer, 70, of Crab Orchard passed away July 13, 2022. He was born August 1, 1951, in Nebraska City to Merten and Ruth (Walters) Boyer. He grew up in Nebraska City, graduating from Nebraska City High School in 1969. He joined the United States Air Force in June of 1969 and served overseas until June of 1973. He was also in the Nebraska Army National Guard from 1973-77. He married Beverly Trout on December 29, 1973, and to this union they were blessed with two sons, Travis, and Jordan. They initially lived in Beatrice before moving to Holmesville, where they raised their family. He often commented that those were the best years of his life. Allen worked and retired from the Gage County Highway Department as a heavy equipment operator. He was an active member of the Beatrice Legion Club for many years, where he bartended, helped with Easter Egg Hunts, and played Santa. Allen and Beverly were divorced in 2005 and Allen retired to Crab Orchard, where he has lived ever since. He enjoyed gardening, Nebraska football, and writing letters to friends and family to keep everyone updated on current events. Mostly, he loved his grandchildren and dachshunds.
CRAB ORCHARD, NE
York News-Times

York native dies following motorcycle accident

LINCOLN – Devin Knight, 24, a York native, has died, after suffering injuries from a motorcycle accident in Lincoln. He had been hospitalized since the July 5 crash. He was the son of Terry and Gayla Knight of York. He is also survived by his sisters, Jordan (Gene) Felise...
YORK, NE
fsrmagazine.com

Smash Park Breaks Ground on Omaha, Nebraska, Location

Eatertainment destination Smash Park, known for its social mix of food, drinks, events, and recreation – including its flagship activity, pickleball – is breaking ground on a new location in Omaha, anticipated to open in the fall of 2023. Smash Park CEO Monty Lockyear said the company is...
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

WarHorse breaks ground on Nebraska casino

LINCOLN, Neb. -- Nebraska's capital city is one step closer to casino gambling. WarHorse Gaming held a groundbreaking ceremony for WarHorse Casino in Lincoln on Tuesday. The groundbreaking event took place at the future home of the facility, Lincoln Race Course, and included remarks from Lance Morgan, President and CEO of Ho-Chunk, Inc., the Winnebago-based company that operates WarHorse, and Garald “Wally” Wollesen, President of Nebraska Horsemen .
WOWT

Portion of West Omaha road to close temporarily

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A portion of a road in West Omaha will be temporarily closed starting this Monday. According to Omaha Public Works, 144th Street between F Street and C Circle/144th Frontage Road will have all lanes closed for two days starting Monday, July 18. The closure is for...
OMAHA, NE
1011now.com

Lincoln casino celebrates groundbreaking ceremony

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Nebraska reached a major milestone on Tuesday in bringing gaming and sports betting to the Capital City. Warhorse Management and the Nebraska Horsemen broke ground at the Lincoln Racecourse, getting them one step closer to opening Warhorse Casino. With facilities set to open in Lincoln and Omaha,...
tvtechnology.com

Lisa Volenec Named VP/GM of KMTV in Omaha, Nebraska

CINCINNATI—The E.W. Scripps Company has appointed Lisa Volenec to the role of vice president and general manager for KMTV, the Scripps CBS affiliate in Omaha, Nebraska, effective Monday, Aug. 22. Volenec currently serves as a regional business development director for Scripps’ Local Media division. She was previously the local...
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

Lincoln middle school teacher killed in southeast Nebraska crash

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A middle school teacher was killed Sunday in a rollover crash near Sterling, which is southeast of Lincoln, authorities say. William Hall, 29, was killed in the one-vehicle crash. It was reported around 1:23 a.m. at the intersection of 609 Avenue and 732nd Road, according...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Meat market in York brings Nebraska beef straight from farm to table

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – McLean Beef in York is all about fresh-cut, local beef, and it’s all processed in-house. Max McLean, a third-generation cattle rancher, raises the cattle and sells it with the help of his wife, Jeannette, at their meat market just off of Interstate 80. To...
YORK, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Cass County car fire shuts down I-80 traffic

GREENWOOD, Neb. -- An apparent car fire is causing headaches for drivers in easter Nebraska. According to Nebraska 511, a vehicle fire was reported on Interstate-80 near Greenwood Friday morning. They said the two right lanes of I-80 are blocked to make room for emergency crews. The exact cause of...
CASS COUNTY, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy