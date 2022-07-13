ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Lollipop Chainsaw Remake Producer Addresses Fan Concerns

By Oisin Kuhnke
Gamespot
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLollipop Chainsaw is getting a remake, but after fans expressed some concerns, producer Yoshimi Yasuda has offered some clarifications. Publisher Dragami Games confirmed earlier this month that the cult classic Suda51 game is getting a remake, set to release 2023. When the remake was officially confirmed, Yasuda did note that there...

www.gamespot.com

ClutchPoints

Midnight Suns Roster: All the confirmed cast of heroes and villains

Midnight Suns will bring about a unique superhero game that is both unprecedented and intriguing. Here is the upcoming Midnight Suns roster. Midnight Suns Roster: All Confirmed Superheroes in Midnight Suns As a superhero game with an ensemble cast, Midnight Suns will feature more than a dozen superheroes from the MARVEL comics. Apart from the […] The post Midnight Suns Roster: All the confirmed cast of heroes and villains appeared first on ClutchPoints.
VIDEO GAMES
HappyGamer

Secret underground rooms found in GTA 5 and shown

In the famous GTA 5 game from Rockstar Games, players stumbled upon secret underground rooms not marked on the map and showed the rest. Some user found a new secret in Grand Theft Auto 5. The one author shared his discovery with the rest of the Reddit forum participants. One...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Netflix's Resident Evil: Season 1 Review

This is a spoiler-free review for Netflix's Resident Evil, which premieres on the streaming service on July 14. Resident Evil is back in live-action, but instead of hitting the big screen, the latest adaptation in Capcom’s long-running franchise is another Netflix original show focusing primarily on classic series villain Albert Wesker. Despite my initial concerns regarding the franchise’s checkered history in non-video game media, the superb acting combined with an intriguing plot that somehow fits into this ever-growing and wildly convoluted timeline makes for an interesting watch for the biggest Resident Evil diehards, but might be a tough sell for casual fans and especially newcomers.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

A Long Lost Xbox Exclusive Has Been Discovered

Footage and details of Knights of Decayden have been discovered, a long-lost exclusive originally set for the original Xbox from the developers behind Star Wars: X-Wing. The existence of Totally Games' Knights of Decayden has gone mostly under the radar until now, but details of its development have been told to Axios' Stephen Totilo by Totally Games founder Larry Holland and Xbox head Phil Spencer.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

New PS5 Exclusive Has Caught the Attention of Call of Duty: Black Ops Fans

Call of Duty: Black Ops fans may want to keep an eye on an upcoming PS5 exclusive. Like most AAA studios, Treyarch has been bleeding talent. The latest notable departure is Tony Flame, who has left behind the Call of Duty series after spending 17 years with it, with the end of his time coming alongside Call of Duty: Black Cold War, which he served on as lead game designer. Over the years at Activision, he's worked on every Black Ops game as a designer, minus the first game, which he was just a scripter on. Before this, he had his hands on Call of Duty: World War, Call of Duty 3, and Call of Duty 2. He's a veteran developer, and going to be a big loss for Treyarch, and a big gain from Deviation Games, a recently-formed studio that already has Call of Duty pedigree. And as you may know, it's partnered with PlayStation for a new game.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Owen Wilson's Superhero Movie Secret Headquarters Gets First Look Poster

Owen Wilson is currently busy filming the second season of Loki for Marvel and Disney+, but the actor's return as Mobius M. Mobius won't be the only superhero project fans of Wilson have to look forward to. The actor is also set to star in a new original superhero movie titled Secret Headquarters, which will premiere exclusively only Paramount+ in August. The first trailer for the movie is expected to be released tomorrow, but @DiscussingFilm on Twitter just shared a first look at the movie's poster.
MOVIES
Popculture

Netflix Just Added a Marvel Show to Its Catalog

Disney has been doing a good job of making itself the one-stop-shop for all things Marvel, but Netflix just secured an older Marvel Comics adaptation for its catalog. Starting this month, you can watch The Spectacular Spider-Man on Netflix. This 2008 animated series was a fan favorite when it premiered on The CW, but it only has two seasons.
TV SERIES
ScreenCrush

The Best Marvel Heroes Who Aren’t In the MCU Yet

Since the Marvel Cinematic Universe began in 2008, Marvel Studios has adapted dozens upon dozens of its most popular characters. Their MCU blossomed into an enormous multimedia franchise, and it seems to be growing bigger all the time. But even with all those movies and shows, the MCU barely scratches...
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Leaked Concept Art Reveals First Look at Doctor Doom

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is one of the many highly-anticipated Marvel films of the year. According to recent reports, the upcoming sequel will be the debut of two major Marvel Comics characters: Riri Williams aka Ironheart, and Namor The Sub-Mariner. But if that's not compelling enough, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is also rumored to introduce Fantastic Four's arch-nemesis, Victor Von Doom, widely known as Doctor Doom.
MOVIES
Rolling Stone

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Is Streaming Online — Here’s Where You Can Watch It

Click here to read the full article. Prepare yourself for a multiverse of Spider-Men with the latest web-slinging entry into the MCU — Spider-Man: No Way Home. The new Spider-Man movie will finally be available to stream online July 15 on Starz, so if you want to know more, read ahead. Buy:Stream Spider-Man: No Way HomeatStarz Spider-Man: No Way Home is the third Spider-Man movie in the latest reboot, and the direct sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) and Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019). The film has Tom Holland reprising his role as Peter Parker (a.k.a. Spider-Man), a high school superhero who has...
MOVIES
GAMINGbible

PlayStation Plus: 17 Free Games For July Officially Confirmed

Sony Interactive Entertainment has confirmed the 17 (yes, 17) new free games headed to PlayStation Plus on July 19. Earlier this month, Sony made Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time, Arcadegeddon, and The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man Of Medan for all PlayStation Plus subscribers. However, those subscribed to the new, pricier Extra and Premium tiers are about to get a whole lot more to sink their teeth into.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Thanks to Stranger Things, Metallica's 'Master of Puppets' Has Entered the Billboard Charts for the First Time Since Release

Stranger Things’ usage of ‘80s music has earned appreciation from young audiences around the world. First, it was Kate Bush’s hit Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God) from 1985 that climbed to the top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 after it was used in Stranger Things Season 4. Now, it’s Metallica’s 1985 classic Master of Puppets that was used in the finale of the show that has gained renewed interest.
MUSIC
thedigitalfix.com

Star Wars Krayt dragon is still in Tunisia

You can’t visit Tatooine from Star Wars, but you go to where it was filmed in Tunisia. While there, you might even spot some remnants of the filming of science fiction movie A New Hope, including the Krayt dragon. The bones were actually left there during the shoot in the mid ’70s, and remain there today.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey Horror Movie Gets Poster

Earlier this year, Winnie the Pooh and all related characters entered the public domain, allowing anyone to bring to life any story they'd like with the series, with one of the first and most viral takes on the material being the horror movie Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey. The film has earned its first poster, which was unveiled by Dread Central. The new film is far from the first time a seemingly innocuous concept was twisted and reimagined into unsettling ways, but by getting to use the actual Winnie the Pooh franchise, it surely takes the terror to new levels. Stay tuned for details on Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey.
MOVIES
Collider

'Get Away If You Can' Trailer Showcases Ed Harris' Powerhouse Acting Chops

It wouldn't be fair to say that Ed Harris has gone anywhere. Certainly, the actor is a striking menace on HBO's Westworld, and he can currently be seen as a stern authoritarian figure in Top Gun: Maverick. But it feels increasingly rare to see a role that lets the four-time Oscar-nominated Apollo 13 actor shine as he does in the trailer for Get Away If You Can, an oceanside thriller that also stars Terrence Martin and Dominque Braun, who also split writing, producing, and directing duties.
MOVIES
StyleCaster

Paramount Plus Free Trial: Here’s How to Watch the ‘Yellowstone’ Spinoff & More For a Deal

Click here to read the full article. Since it became the new CBS All Access, viewers have wondered if Paramount Plus is free and how long its free trial lasts. Paramount Plus launched in March 2021 as a streaming service for ViacomCBS programs such as Star Trek: Discovery, The Good Fight and Love Island USA. Watch Paramount+ $4.99+ Buy Now The site, which replaced CBS All Access and has more than 8 million subscribers, is the exclusive streaming service for ViacomCBS networks such as CBS, MTV, Nickelodeon, Comedy Central, BET and the Smithsonian channel. The service offers a library of more than 30,000 TV...
PARAMOUNT, CA
PC Gamer

Doom hacker gets Doom running in Doom

Maybe the ultimate "Doom running on stuff that wasn't meant to run Doom" scenario. Getting Doom to run on things that were never meant to run Doom is something of a cottage industry among a die-hard subset of PC hackers and coders. Your motherboard's BIOS (opens in new tab), a bunch of old potatoes (opens in new tab), a Lego brick (opens in new tab), a home pregnancy test (opens in new tab): The list goes on and on. But YouTuber and Doomworld community member kgsws has set a new standard for, well, something with this brilliant bit of techno-recursion: Doom running in Doom.
VIDEO GAMES

