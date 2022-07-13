City of Sebastian to discuss purchase near Fisherman’s Landing and hiring incentives

The City of Cocoa Economic Development team recently worked with local breakthrough technology space company Vaya Space to find new offices in the City of Cocoa that will allow for continued growth. Vaya Space, a pioneer of highly innovative vortex-hybrid rocket propulsion systems and small satellite launch services had their main offices in Cocoa Village and a small assembly and testing facility in the industrial portion of the Cocoa community. Now the company, whose mission is to use vortex-hybrid rocket solutions to redefine the cost, performance, and safety of space access, was able to satisfy their need for expansion while remaining within the City of Cocoa, relocating to the Grissom Industrial and Business District. This move consolidates company operations and allows for continued growth.

COCOA, FL ・ 4 DAYS AGO