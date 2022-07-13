ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

City of Sebastian to discuss purchase near Fisherman’s Landing and hiring incentives

By Andy Hodges
sebastiandaily.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Sebastian City Council will meet Wednesday at 6:00 p.m. inside City Hall to discuss the property next to Fisherman’s Landing and employee hiring incentives for new city workers. The two topics have been the subject of recent debate but are on the agenda for tonight’s meeting....

www.sebastiandaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
sebastiandaily.com

Sebastian City Council votes to make offer on waterfront property

The City Council voted 4-1 on Wednesday to proceed with an offer on the waterfront property next to Fisherman’s Landing on Indian River Drive. Last month, the city council directed City Manager Paul Carlisle to proceed with an appraisal on the property located at 1528 Indian River Drive. While...
SEBASTIAN, FL
hometownnewstc.com

Inflation raises trash costs

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY - Indian River County commissioners have unanimously approved a 3% rate increase for waste processing companies Republic Services and Atlas Organics Indian River. A similar increase was recently approved for Waste Management. County Administrator Jason Brown told the commissioners on July 5 that there was no choice.
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Hall#Infrastructure#Fisherman S Landing
veronews.com

‘Dilapidated house’ in Castaway Cove troubles the neighbors

Progress has stalled again at 1215 Spanish Lace Lane, the house in Wave VI in Castaway Cove where the state of disrepair has been driving neighbors crazy for at least five years. A group of neighbors who circulated a petition in March to have the house condemned due to persistent...
VERO BEACH, FL
hometownnewstc.com

Cemetery to get historic marker

SEBASTIAN - The Sebastian City Council has approved a request from the Sebastian Area Historical Society to erect an historical marker in the municipal cemetery. The marker will designate the significance of the Park family and their relationship to Sebastian Municipal Cemetery. In 1865, August Park became the first permanent...
SEBASTIAN, FL
sebastiandaily.com

Dr. Khawaja receives award from City of Sebastian

Dr. Khawaja received a Public Service Award from the City of Sebastian. He retired today after 47 years. ➡️ WATCH our video of Dr. Khawaja and his brief speech. Note: Make sure you signup for the Sebastian Daily Newsletter to stay informed with everything going on in Sebastian, Florida.
SEBASTIAN, FL
sebastiandaily.com

Leatherback Sea Turtles Break County Nest Record

The 2022 sea turtle nesting season has been eggs-cellent for leatherback sea turtles. The County’s Sea Turtle Conservation Program has recorded an average of 50 leatherback nests per season since 2005. So far, the leatherbacks have laid 92 nests this season, breaking the 2010 season record high of 87 nests!
SEBASTIAN, FL
floridahikes.com

Riding the East Coast Greenway to Stuart

A month before, Sandy and I had a reason for an overnight trip that took us into Hobe Sound. She’d suggested bringing our bikes to ride the signposted East Coast Greenway segment that we’d previously spotted at Seabranch Preserve State Park. Despite the heat, we had a pleasant...
HOBE SOUND, FL
cocoafl.org

Vaya Space Expands Operations in Cocoa

The City of Cocoa Economic Development team recently worked with local breakthrough technology space company Vaya Space to find new offices in the City of Cocoa that will allow for continued growth. Vaya Space, a pioneer of highly innovative vortex-hybrid rocket propulsion systems and small satellite launch services had their main offices in Cocoa Village and a small assembly and testing facility in the industrial portion of the Cocoa community. Now the company, whose mission is to use vortex-hybrid rocket solutions to redefine the cost, performance, and safety of space access, was able to satisfy their need for expansion while remaining within the City of Cocoa, relocating to the Grissom Industrial and Business District. This move consolidates company operations and allows for continued growth.
COCOA, FL
Ellen Contreras

Keep cool on the Treasure Coast – Sunday July 17th is National Ice Cream Day

Gelato at Signature Sweets Chocolate & Ice Cream in Stuart, FLSignature Sweets Chocolate & Ice Cream. Not only is Sunday July 17th National Ice Cream Day, but July is National Ice Cream Month. It gets awfully hot in Florida in summer and what better way to stay cool than by eating lots of ice cream. Did you know back in 1984, President Ronald Regan proclaimed the third Sunday in July as National Ice Cream Day?
VERO BEACH, FL
cw34.com

FPL breaks record for electricity demand

NORTH PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — FPL reached a new record for electricity demand on Wednesday after temperatures rose across the state. Counties throughout Florida saw temperatures in the low to upper 90s. In Indian River County, the high was 93 degrees, in St. Lucie County, the high reached 92 degrees and the hottest temperature recorded Wednesday was 95 degrees in Palm Beach County.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
veronews.com

Move-in ready Moorings home has wonderful water views

Sited on 110 feet of bulkhead along Galleon Cove, the light-filled home at 2066 Windward Way at The Moorings is just a stone’s throw – as the pelican flies – from the South Passage marina and quick access to the Intracoastal Waterway via Moorings Bay. “Vaulted ceilings...
VERO BEACH, FL
sebastiandaily.com

Why were people taking pictures with a shark?

Editorial – Last Friday afternoon, some people were distressed after watching a video we published of others taking pictures with a shark, calling it “distasteful” among other things. It was not a news story, but a video showing people taking pictures of the angler’s catch of the day, a common occurrence in Sebastian.
SEBASTIAN, FL
Ellen Contreras

New Treasure Coast house detailing business makes quick work of the honey-do list

L-R: Matt Imler, Ellen Contreras & David Imler on set discussing their new business Shack ShineEllen Contreras. Today’s taping of the Treasure Coast Connector iHeart radio/podcast talk show put the spotlight on two brothers, Matt and David Imler. They recently opened a Shack Shine location in Vero Beach in March serving the entire Treasure Coast of Florida from the Jupiter inlet to Sebastian inlet.
VERO BEACH, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy