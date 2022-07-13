Buffalo Trace distillery changing old gas station into new tourism, dining venue

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Historic Locust Grove, a home that hosted a plethora of US luminaries such as Lewis and Clark, Cassius Marcellus Clay, and even Presidents like Andrew Jackson and Zachary Taylor, is now available to host your next gathering. The historic landmark cut the ribbon on Friday...
West of the Kentucky River, Lawrenceburg is a small town in Central Kentucky with a big beverage industry. Two of the world’s most prized bourbon brands, Wild Turkey and Four Roses, are based In Lawrenceburg, offering tours and tasting experiences. On a smaller scale, the town also has a...
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Spring Street Bar and Grill has been sitting vacant for the last two years, but that's about to change this fall. High Horse Bar, located in the Butchertown neighborhood, announced on their Facebook on Friday that they will be reopening Spring Street Bar and Grill in Irish Hill this fall.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville's Metropolitan Sewage District unveiled a new mural on one of their buildings downtown on Friday. Entitled "Hope Springs — The Wishing Well" by local artist Whitney Olsen, the mural resides on MSD's Fourth Street flood pump station. The mural itself contains depictions of rivers,...
MAGOFFIN COUNTY – The annual Hillbilly Christmas in July bike ride will come through town this Saturday, with a Harley Davidson giveaway, cash prizes and many silent auction items available, all to raise money for the Shriners Hospital for Children in Lexington, KY. This year the non-profit group is...
LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — “Every city has a great hot dog place.”. Boonedogs on Old Richmond Road was born from a desire to bring some attention to a food that can often be overlooked. “Sometimes the hot dog is at the bottom of the menu or overlooked,”...
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Speed Art Museum welcomes the work of a world-renowned artist. A water-lily painting by Claude Monet is on temporary loan from an anonymous collection. 'Nympheas' is among his first paintings of a lavish waster lily pond at his home. The French impressionist started painting lily...
MADISON, Ind. — A new shopping center is coming to Madison, Indiana, and it will house some major national retailers. A Hobby Lobby, TJ Maxx and Five Below will all be opening at the new complex called The Shoppes at Sunrise Crossing, according to WORX-FM in Madison. The shopping...
FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX 56) — Frankfort Comic Con is once again returning to the city, which is great news for the local economy. Frankfort Comic Con will take place at the Capital Plaza Hotel Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Comic conventions tend to bring in a bunch of people not just locally, but from other cities, and even other countries in some cases. That’s why visitors are likely going to want to check out what Frankfort has to offer. Convention organizer Carmine De Santo brought the idea to the Frankfort tourist commission.
I’ve often joked that Louisville’s effort to build bourbon tourism as a gigantic revenue source looks like a plan to turn Louisville into an urban version of the Napa Valley. Since the late 1800s, Napa has lured tourists to come visit wineries, learn about wine, taste the stuff...
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The battle over tree-cutting in Lexington continues but instead of neighbors fighting to keep their trees, they’re calling for them to be removed. “I guess it was about a week ago when we had that storm and it fell on the house and crushed the fence,” said Leo Wilson.
FLAT LICK, Ky. (FOX 56) – Nationally, gas prices are on the decline. In Lexington, prices have dropped about 10 cents since last week. But in some places across the Bluegrass, the prices are even lower. In Knox County, drivers are getting relief at the pump after the Flat...
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — From the walls to the floor shelves, every room in The Louisville Tool Library is a handyman's dream, and you'd never guess that all the items are donated. The nonprofit operates like a traditional library, but instead of books, members can check out multiple household items such as gardening gear, power tools, sewing machines, painting supplies and kitchen appliances.
LEXINGTON, Ky. — What is nearly seven feet long, has no arms or legs and has a new home? William, the red-tailed boa constrictor. William was captured on Williamsburg Court in Lexington on July 6 after a report of it crossing the road was made to a police officer, according to an article in the Lexington Herald-Leader.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Derby City Gaming gifted more than $21,000 to Volunteers of America. It's part of a new charitable project. Last year, donation stations were placed throughout the racing and entertainment facility. Guests donated cash, change, and vouchers. For the first partnership, Derby City Gaming officials chose Volunteers...
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A newly EPA-approved plan will soon lead to a cleaner Beargrass Creek in Louisville. The body of water, which winds through Jefferson County, deposits into the Ohio River. According to leaders from Louisville Metropolitan Sewage District, over time the urban stream has collected unwanted pollutants. After...
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Thanks to donations from church members, a Louisville church has added three new safe haven baby boxes to fire stations around Jefferson County, with a fourth soon to be up-and-running. The boxes provide a safe space for people to drop off a baby to be put...
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Traffic engineers want to hear from drivers who use Highway 22 in Kentucky. Oldham County and the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) are studying the road between the Jefferson County line and Crestwood. The goal of the study is to make improvements to the corridor and make...
Comments / 0