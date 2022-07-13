ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Microsoft rolls out new OneNote app refresh for Android smartphones

By Zac Bowden
Windows Central
Windows Central
 3 days ago

What you need to know

  • Microsoft has unveiled a huge update coming soon to OneNote on Android.
  • The new OneNote introduces an updated UI and new "Home" tab.
  • The Home tab enables quick capture of text, voice, ink, and photos.

Microsoft has unveiled a huge update coming soon to the OneNote app on Android that introduces a new "Home" experience tab that the app now defaults to when you open it. This new Home tab provides an overview of recent sticky notes, as well as entries in your OneNote notebooks, including text, voice notes, ink, and photos.

In addition to the new Home tab, the app is getting an improved UI that better utilizes gestures. Users can now swipe down to sync notes, and long-pressing on a card on in the Home tab will present the user with different options such as deleting, moving, copying, sharing, or adding notes to your home screen.

There's also a new quick capture bar along the bottom of the app, which provides one-touch access to creating a text entry, voice note, inking session, or photo capture.

Unfortunately, Microsoft notes that this new OneNote experience is not available on Android tablets or the Surface Duo .  The company does say it will be bringing these new experiences to OneNote on other platforms soon, so perhaps Microsoft views Android tablets and Surface Duo as "other platforms?"

Either way, users can try out the new OneNote experience on Android today by downloading the latest build of OneNote that's rolling out now. The update is rolling out in waves, so you may not get it right away.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Microsoft Onenote#Android Smartphones#Smart Phone#Ui
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Windows Central

Windows Central

93
Followers
730
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

Windows Central is the next-generation destination for news, advice and buying recommendations on the Windows ecosystem, products, and accessories.

 https://www.windowscentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy