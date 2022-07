It looks like the Warriors might have another dynamic duo on the horizon once the "Splash Brothers" hang up their sneakers. While the duo currently is unnamed, perhaps the combo of Jonathan Kuminga and James Wisman could take the league by storm at some point. In an interview prior to Friday's summer league game, Kuminga noted how well the two have been playing with one another and hopes to play alongside Wiseman for a long time.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 17 HOURS AGO