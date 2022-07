The Baltimore Ravens have been one of the better and more successful franchises for over 20 years now. Going back to the days of Ray Lewis and Ed Reed, their defense was always their calling card. That appears to have changed a bit with Lamar Jackson at the helm. However, former Ravens safety Bernard Pollard […] The post Ravens QB Lamar Jackson goes OFF on Bernard Pollard over critical comments appeared first on ClutchPoints.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO