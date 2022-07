ELGIN – At this week’s Elgin City Council meeting the council voted to move a couple of new measures to the November ballot. According to City Administrator Brock Eckstein the first one will be making the City Administrator job an appointed job instead of an elected job, which means that the city council would be able to appoint and hire and administer. Eckstein notes that Elgin is unique as they are one of the only cities in the state that holds an election for its administrator.

