MILTON, N.Y. -- Adult-use marijuana sales will begin in New York before the end of the year, the state's Office of Cannabis Management promised Friday.All the marijuana sold in New York must also be grown in New York.On the banks of the river, under the Hudson Valley sun, cannabis consultant Michael Hart is nurturing one of New York's first crops of legal recreational pot."Healthy plant, that's the starting of the game, always try to have healthy plant, healthy seeding," he told CBS2's Tony Aiello.Hart works with Ulster County's Hepworth Farms, which is expanding from vegetables, such as cucumbers, to cannabis."We...

MILTON, NY ・ 23 HOURS AGO