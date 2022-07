EAST BROOKFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Massachusetts State Troopers helped local police locate a suspicious man in an East Brookfield swamp on Wednesday. According to the Massachusetts State Police, at around 6:40 a.m. a resident called the East Brookfield Police Department to report two suspicious people, a man, and a woman were in a backyard on Flagg Road. When police arrived, the woman was taken into custody and the man ran into the woods. The investigation determined that probable cause existed to arrest them for narcotics offenses.

