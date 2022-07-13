Sammy Joe Watkins

Louis James (Louie) Potter, 91, passed on July 12, 2022. He was born a twin (Lois) on August 3, 1930, in Elkhart, KS, close to the family’s 160-acre homestead in Rolla, KS. Due to the prolonged dust storms, farming was unsuccessful and the family moved to Hutchinson in 1934. Louie represented the twelfth generation of Potters to come to America and just as the generations that preceded him, he had strong ties to agriculture and took great pride in raising farm animals and growing crops. He served in the United States Army from 1952-1954 and was stationed in Germany. Louie always had a gift of quirky one-liners and adding humor to any conversation. He was employed at Betts Bakery in Hutchinson from 1947–1986, where he retired as the Superintendent of Distribution. Louie married Shirley Smith (Warkentin) in 1954 and had four children. He married Joyce Eakes in 1970 and had one child and a step-daughter. Louie was an avid fisherman, hunter and lifelong fan of the New York Yankees. He was happiest when camping on a river bank, smoking his pipe and sipping on a cup of coffee, all while in the company of family. In his retirement years, he loved family hunting and fishing trips and spending his free time playing pitch and dominoes.

