Augusta, KS

Sammy Joe Watkins

Sammy Joe Watkins
 3 days ago

Sammy Joe Watkins, husband, father, son, brother and friend passed away May 9, 2022 in Wichita KS. He was 65. Born October 27, 1956 in Hutchinson KS, Sammy was an avid horseman, hunter and artist – first working with elements such as wood and leather, but found his true passion working...

www.adastraradio.com

Beverly Ann Cash

Beverly Ann Cash

Beverly Ann Cash, 85, died July 12, 2022, at Hester Care Center, Hutchinson. She was born November 26, 1936, in Ellsworth, KS to Edgar W. and Irene F. (Wamhoff) Schepmann. Beverly graduated from Hutchinson High School in 1954, and received her associate degree in secretarial science from Hutchinson Community College. She was a homemaker. Beverly enjoyed working with her hands: crocheting, tatting, knitting, cooking and flower gardening. She shared her talent of crocheting by making blankets for the Delos V. Smith Senior Citizens Center and "Caps for Kids" for The Salvation Army. Beverly enjoyed spending her time painting in various modalities. Since 1946, Beverly was a member of Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, Hutchinson, and had served as the Sunday school teacher for the children of the church.
HUTCHINSON, KS
adastraradio.com

Louis ‘Louie’ James Potter

Louis James (Louie) Potter, 91, passed on July 12, 2022. He was born a twin (Lois) on August 3, 1930, in Elkhart, KS, close to the family's 160-acre homestead in Rolla, KS. Due to the prolonged dust storms, farming was unsuccessful and the family moved to Hutchinson in 1934. Louie represented the twelfth generation of Potters to come to America and just as the generations that preceded him, he had strong ties to agriculture and took great pride in raising farm animals and growing crops. He served in the United States Army from 1952-1954 and was stationed in Germany. Louie always had a gift of quirky one-liners and adding humor to any conversation. He was employed at Betts Bakery in Hutchinson from 1947–1986, where he retired as the Superintendent of Distribution. Louie married Shirley Smith (Warkentin) in 1954 and had four children. He married Joyce Eakes in 1970 and had one child and a step-daughter. Louie was an avid fisherman, hunter and lifelong fan of the New York Yankees. He was happiest when camping on a river bank, smoking his pipe and sipping on a cup of coffee, all while in the company of family. In his retirement years, he loved family hunting and fishing trips and spending his free time playing pitch and dominoes.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Jolene Kay Runyan

Jolene Kay Runyan

Jolene Kay Runyun, 70, of Hutchinson, Kansas, passed away Wednesday, July 13, 2022 at her home. Arrangements are pending and will be announced later by Buhler Mortuary. To send a flower arrangement or to plant trees in memory of Jolene Kay Runyan, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Roger Allen Smith

Roger Allen Smith

Roger was a graduate of Nickerson High School. He worked as an electrician. On April 29, 1978, Roger married Vicki Osborne, in Hutchinson. They shared 44 years together. He is survived by his wife, Vicki, and son, Jedrik Smith, both of Hutchinson. Memorials may be made to Eastwood Church of...
HUTCHINSON, KS
adastraradio.com

2022 KCAC Football Virtual Media Day Set For July 28

WICHITA, Kan. — The Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference (KCAC) will conduct a virtual media day for the 2022 football season, the conference office announced today. The event will take place Thursday, July 28, starting at 10:30 a.m. The 2022 KCAC Football Virtual Media Day is presented by IMA Financial Group and Dissinger Reed.
WICHITA, KS
adastraradio.com

Bluestem U Announces Three Fall Courses for Lifelong Learning

North Newton, Kan. – Bluestem U, a new lifelong learning program for individuals age 55 and better, is enrolling now for its first semester that will begin in September 2022. Bluestem U is a partnership between local higher education institutions Bethel College and Hesston College and Bluestem Communities, a nonprofit organization that serves seniors through various living options and care-centered services.
NORTH NEWTON, KS
adastraradio.com

Fall Arena Tour, Reba: Live in Concert, Features Final Stop at INTRUST Bank Arena

Wichita, Kansas – Reba McEntire has announced a fall arena tour REBA: LIVE IN CONCERT, set to kick off October 13 in Lafayette, LA and conclude November 19 in Wichita, KS at INTRUST Bank Arena. With 35 No. 1 hits under her belt, the award-winning entertainer will deliver hit after hit during her "entertaining and flawlessly executed" (Pittsburgh Post-Gazette) live show. Presented by Live Nation, the 17-city tour will feature special guest Terri Clark across all shows.
WICHITA, KS
adastraradio.com

Kansas State Fair Board Okays New Event Venue on Fairgrounds

Hutchinson, Kan. – The Kansas State Fair Board has authorized the Kansas Fairgrounds Foundation to proceed with plans to construct a new event venue and bar on the Fairgrounds, which the foundation will use to raise funds for future capital improvement projects. That authorization came during a Board meeting in Hutchinson Tuesday.
KANSAS STATE
adastraradio.com

Monarchs Rout Mulvane, Inch Closer to First Place

MULVANE – The Hutchinson Monarchs struggled early again Thursday at Mulvane, but just like on Tuesday, the Monarchs ended up with a double-digit victory. The Monarchs trailed after each of the first two innings against one-win Mulvane, 2-1 and 4-3. But the Monarchs steadied, scoring three runs in the third inning, one in the fourth, three in the fifth, and nine in the sixth.
MULVANE, KS
adastraradio.com

Salvation Army’s Stuff the Bus This Weekend at Walmart in Hutchinson

HUTCHINSON, Kan. – With the approach of a new school year, there are families in the Reno County community who will need help to put supplies in children's hands before they head back to class. The Salvation Army, First Call for Help, and Walmart are all teaming up to give customers a chance to "stuff the bus" and provide those critically needed supplies for school children in grades K-12 this weekend.
HUTCHINSON, KS
adastraradio.com

HCC Trustees Ratify Master Agreement, Salary Increases

Hutchinson, Kan. –The Hutchinson Community College Board of Trustees took action on several items during its July meeting. The Board authorized the administration to notify the county clerk that its maximum mill levy will be 21.829, the same as the year prior. This mill levy is less than any year since 2012. Work proceeds on its 2022-23 statutory budget.
HUTCHINSON, KS
adastraradio.com

Hutch Chamber Announces Premier Sponsors, Featured Speaker for Annual Meeting

HUTCHINSON – The Hutchinson/Reno County Chamber of Commerce announced Wednesday that the City of Hutchinson and Reno County will be Premier Co-Sponsors of Annual Meeting in October, continuing the 150th Celebration for both. In addition, the 2022 speaker for Annual Meeting: Carlos Mendez. Carlos is a decorated, combat-proven Veteran...
RENO COUNTY, KS
adastraradio.com

Superior Boiler Enters Partnership Agreement with Nationwide Boiler for Sales of Watertube Boilers

HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Superior Boiler has entered into an exclusive partnership agreement with Nationwide Boiler Inc. (NBI) to jointly market and sell certain watertube boilers using Superior's recently patented DFW design. Under the agreement, Nationwide Boiler will lead the marketing and sales activity of watertube boilers with the DFW design incorporated in Superior's O-type boiler and Ds-type boiler for rental boiler applications and other joint special projects worldwide. Superior and Nationwide will jointly promote sales of all watertube boilers utilizing the DFW design within California, Nevada, Oregon, Washington and the Gulf Coast of Texas, where NBI is Superior's long-standing authorized sales representative.
HUTCHINSON, KS
adastraradio.com

Construction Work on K-15 in Newton to Begin Next Week

NEWTON – Construction work on Newton's main north-south thoroughfare is set to begin next week. The project will include mill and overlay on K-15 from the U.S. 50 interchange north to the BNSF Railway crossing at Fourth Street, plus some full-depth pavement repairs and ADA ramp improvements. The contractor on the project is Cornejo & Sons.
NEWTON, KS
adastraradio.com

TECH Announces New Date, Location for Popular Winemaker’s Dinner

HUTCHINSON – With the recent news of Jillian's Italian Grill closing, TECH this week announced a new location and date for the upcoming Winemaker's Dinner. The popular event will now be held on Wednesday, September 28th at Prairie Dunes Country Club. The evening begins at 6 with a social hour, followed by a meal and wine pairing at 6:30.
HUTCHINSON, KS

