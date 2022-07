Burns, Or (Released by Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife)-Sentencing is complete for two Hines residents involved in killing at least seven elk while shooting into the fleeing herd in December 2021. The crime left two calves, two cows and a spike bull rotting in high-country sagebrush. Chris Lardy and his wife, Stephanie, were convicted of multiple wildlife offenses on May 20, 2022.

HARNEY COUNTY, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO