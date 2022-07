Bay City bookworms have a chance to pick up something new. The Friends of the Bay County Libraries nonprofit is holding its 47th annual Used Book Sale. The event runs August 4 – 6 at the Bay County Civic Arena. Thousands of former best-sellers, children’s materials, CDs, audiobooks, DVDs and more will be available for purchase. Proceeds will go toward funding Bay County Library programs and purchasing materials needed for the libraries’ operation.

