ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

R. Kelly transferred to Chicago prison ahead of trial

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
ABC 7 Chicago
ABC 7 Chicago
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mzIQP_0ge9DeIW00

Singer R. Kelly has been transferred to a Chicago prison ahead of his trial in the city.

The Bureau of Prisons confirmed Kelly has been transferred to the Metropolitan Correctional Center.

Kelly was found guilty of leading a criminal enterprise that recruited women and girls for sex. The charges also included a bribery scheme involving a public official to get a fake ID for Aaliyah so the two could get married when she was 15.

WATCH: Reporting R. Kelly: Looking back on decades of sex abuse allegations

Reporting R. Kelly: Part 1

Last month, Kelly was sentenced in a New York federal court to 30 years in prison. Kelly's attorney said he intends to appeal his conviction.

SEE MORE: 'Surviving R. Kelly:' Singer's ex-wife Andrea Kelly shares story of abuse ahead of documentary

Drea Kelly seemed to have it all; a glamorous career as a choreographer and a family with R&B super star R. Kelly.

In Chicago, Kelly is charged with running a years-long scheme to buy back sex tapes he allegedly made with underage girls. The five alleged victims were all underage when prosecutors said they had sex with Kelly in the late 1990s. Prosecutors also charged Kelly and two associates, including manager Derrel McDavid, with a decades-long conspiracy to silence victims and witnesses.

Comments / 45

Mary Marshall Kalina
3d ago

And here we go 2nd round. 1 more to go after this. I think next one is in Georgia not sure though. Kelly ...GET COMFY IN A CELL BC YOUR GOING TO BE THERE FOR A LONG TIME. It's abt time. finally those girls can start to heal. Sending prayers to the victims.

Reply
4
Pearlie Slaughter
4d ago

i think the young ladies parents should be in jail they didn't care until their was no more money given to them

Reply(3)
6
Dexter Winn
4d ago

yall talking about r kelly when the parents basically sold them but everyone forgot Charlie Sheen was out there passing out hiv like covid shots

Reply(1)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
State
New York State
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
WGN Radio

Is there a racist pattern of gun arrests in Chicago?

Takenya Nixon, assistant public defender with the Cook County Public Defenders, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to explain why she feels there’s a racist pattern with gun arrests in Chicago. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaliyah
Person
Andrea Kelly
Person
R Kelly
FanSided

Is Chicago PD filmed in Chicago?

Chicago PD takes place on the streets of the Windy City. The look and feel of the setting is crucial to the show, to the extent that its practically its own character. Most shows, however, regardless of where they’re set, are filmed in either Los Angeles or Vancouver. It...
CHICAGO, IL
New Pittsburgh Courier

FROM ADDICT TO ADVOCATE: Chicago woman defeats addiction with help from CTA and MAT treatment

We don’t always get second chances in life but when we do, the results can be life-altering. Evelyn B’s story is one of survival, struggle, resilience and victory. Evelyn B, a Black woman from Chicago and a recovering opioid addict, grew up in a home where packaging and selling drugs were a part of day-to-day life. That eventually led to secondhand addiction. Following the discovery of withdrawal symptoms, Evelyn received support from her faith-based community and was surprised to learn that there was medication available to help curb cravings, known as Medication-assisted Treatment, or MAT. Today she advocates for increased access and widespread awareness of effective treatment options that are all too often unheard of.
CHICAGO, IL
nypressnews.com

Gun violence in Chicago’s South Side driven by poverty, pastor says

CHICAGO – Poverty drives the majority of gun violence in the South Side of Chicago, and outside help is needed to bring change, a pastor in the community told Fox News. “Violence is a fruit of something, not a root of something,” New Beginnings Church Pastor TJ Grooms said. “The root is that there is no economic vitality.”
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison#Violent Crime#The Bureau Of Prisons
CBS Chicago

Trial for ComEd bribery case involving longtime allies of former Illinois Speaker Mike Madigan delayed

CHICAGO (CBS) – The case involving four longtime allies of former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan, has been delayed due to a scheduling conflict.The four defendants, former ComEd lobbyist and Madigan confidant Michael McClain, former ComEd CEO Anne Pramaggiore, former ComEd vice president and later lobbyist John Hooker, and former ComEd consultant Jay Doherty, were accused of arranging favors for Madigan in exchange for favorable treatment.They were supposed to stand trial in September, but the judge overseeing the case is also assigned to the trial of R. Kelly.Delays in that case knocked the ComEd case off the courts 2022 docket.The...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Chicago

Chicago couple frustrated by no-show contractor

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A frustrated Chicago family reached out about a no-show contractor. We suggested giving more time to the company upsetting them. Morning Insider Lauren Victory takes us inside an elderly couple's stressful wait for windows. Ollie Mitchell takes pride in her flowers but this year, the garden in...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Pair shot in Roseland

CHICAGO - Two men were shot and wounded Thursday morning in the Roseland neighborhood. The pair was standing outside around 7:55 p.m. when they were struck by gunfire in the 11000 block of South Vernon Avenue. The 23-year-old was struck in the hip and the 28-year-old man was struck in...
CHICAGO, IL
ABC 7 Chicago

ABC 7 Chicago

Chicago, IL
93K+
Followers
13K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC 7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Chicago.

 https://abc7chicago.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy