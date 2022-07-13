R. Kelly transferred to Chicago prison ahead of trial

Singer R. Kelly has been transferred to a Chicago prison ahead of his trial in the city.

The Bureau of Prisons confirmed Kelly has been transferred to the Metropolitan Correctional Center.

Kelly was found guilty of leading a criminal enterprise that recruited women and girls for sex. The charges also included a bribery scheme involving a public official to get a fake ID for Aaliyah so the two could get married when she was 15.

In Chicago, Kelly is charged with running a years-long scheme to buy back sex tapes he allegedly made with underage girls. The five alleged victims were all underage when prosecutors said they had sex with Kelly in the late 1990s. Prosecutors also charged Kelly and two associates, including manager Derrel McDavid, with a decades-long conspiracy to silence victims and witnesses.