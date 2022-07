(Radio Iowa) – A six-story building in Shenandoah’s downtown district may wind up being renovated after being vacant for more than two decades. Margaret Brady started a realty company in 2019 to renovate and resell flooded properties in the area and is taking on the project and its estimated half a million dollar cost. “If you’ve ever even driven by that building you know it probably has some stuff in there that needs to come out, so the first thing we’re going to do is demo floors one and two. It’s like the storefront and then offices about that and it still has the old mill equipment in there, so that’s going to have to come out,” she says, “so there’s quite a bit of work to do inside.”

SHENANDOAH, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO